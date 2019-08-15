KENDALLVILLE — The Knights have been accustomed to reloading year in and year out, and this season is no different.
East Noble is coming off a 9-2 season with a perfect 7-0 record in the Northeast 8 Conference and won the title outright. It hasn’t had a losing season since 2001, the year after they won the Class 4A state title. So anyone expecting the Knights to drop off anytime soon will have to keep on waiting.
East Noble graduated two important pieces off of last year’s team, Kaiden Harshberger and Spencer Pattee. According to head coach Luke Amstutz, the guys filling in for them have been waiting patiently and are expected to have an impact right away. The team’s leading tackler from a year ago, Jack Herber, also graduated.
“A lot of people think we’re going to take a step back. We feel like we’re going to be as good as we’ve ever been,” Amstutz said.
Harshberger totaled up 1,996 all-purpose yards and 27 touchdowns last season despite missing a game. Pattee was a force on the defensive side of the ball with 60 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Herber finished the year with 118 total tackles.
Starting on the offensive side of the ball, the plan for the Knights is to become “more balanced,” according to Amstutz.
East Noble returns its starting quarterback Bailey Parker, who did a lot of damage both through the air and on the ground. As a junior, Parker threw for 1,597 yards with a completion percentage of 57.5, 13 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions. As a runner, he gained 797 yards on 120 carries with nine scores.
Parker will be handing off to a number of different players this season led by junior Jacob VanGorder, who rushed the ball 64 times for 328 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. Justin Marcellus is another junior who will get some touches this year. Amstutz said the players who line up in the slot will also get some carries on sweeps and motion plays.
Amstutz said he has “the best receiving corps I’ve ever had.” Gage Ernsberger, Hayden Jones and Rowan Zolman will be names to key in on this year. Ernsberger had 27 receptions last year with 367 yards and five touchdowns.
As for Pattee’s replacement on defense, Amstutz looks to Caden Conley.
“I think Caden Conley is really going to surprise people filling in for Spencer Pattee,” Amstutz said. “Caden is a little bit smaller and stockier, but is a really nice player.”
Leyth Al-Mohammedawi and Trey Ritchie both return along the defensive front. Last year, Al-Mohammedawi had 25 tackles and three tackles for loss.
Zolman is also expected to patrol the secondary with Parker at safety.
“We’ve struggled in pass coverage the last couple of years,” Amstutz said. “I think this year we’re going to be the best we’ve been in the defensive backfield.”
Brooks Miller led the team with 18 passes defended, and Jones and Parker each had two interceptions last season.
East Noble opens the 2019 campaign at Plymouth for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, then hosts Mishawaka in Week 2. It will be the first time the Knights and Cavemen will face off. Mishawaka was 12-2 last season and advanced to the Class 4A North Semistate game before falling to eventual state champion Bishop Dwenger. The Caveman moved up to Class 5A this season.
