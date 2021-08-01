LaGrange Town Board member charged with OWI
LAGRANGE — LaGrange Town Board member Fred Romer was arrested Monday night and charged with a felony OWI after being stop for a traffic violation.
According to an initial arrest report filed by Indiana State Police, ISP Trooper Benjamin Walker says he observed Romer speeding in LaGrange and initiated a traffic stop. Walker apparently begin to suspect Romer was under the influence and started an OWI investigation. Romer was eventually changed with the felony OWI after Walker allegedly observed four passengers in the vehicle with Romer, including three minors.
Romer, 48, of the 700 block of Hawpatch Street in LaGrange, was charged with operating while intoxicated, with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony. He also was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Rome City
ROME CITY — A man wanted on felony drug charges in Kentucky was apprehended without incident Monday in Rome City thanks to the combined efforts of the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, the Rome City Town Marshal’s Office and the Indiana State Police.
Denzil Slone, 46, formerly of Garrett and currently of Kentucky, was wanted by authorities in Knott County, Kentucky, on two felony drug charges, including trafficking in heroin. Kentucky authorities considered Slone to be dangerous.
The Kentucky State Police contacted the Noble County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday requesting that agency’s assistance in locating Slone, who was known to have family in the Kendallville and Rome City areas.
Because of the potential danger, the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team was activated. The ERT team, along with plainclothes officers and units from the sheriff’s department and Rome City Town Marshal’s office set up surveillance on the apartment complex at approximately noon on Monday.
Thanks to information provided by the Rome City Town Marshal’s Office, the apartment Slone was staying in was identified. While police applied for a search warrant for that apartment, Slone came outside at approximately 3:30 p.m. Police apprehended him at that time.
Longtime chiropractor announces retirement
ALBION — After providing chiropractic service for 50 years to the Albion-Cromwell area, Dr. Ken Cripe has retired.
He began his practice in Cromwell on Aug. 1, 1971. While that office was closed in 2009, he continued to see patients in his Albion office. Cripe estimates he has seen 6,000 different people at his Albion office.
Of all the thousands of people he has helped, the one time he declined to treat someone is also a memory that has stuck with him. He was working in his office when he got a call from someone at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. The lead singer from the band playing that night was in need of chiropractic care.
Cripe declined, because he would have had to leave the patients he already had scheduled for the day.
The singer? Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler.
“I turned that down,” he said. “I still kick myself every once in a while for that.”
MSD seeks community input in superintendent search
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is seeking community input through a survey in its ongoing search for a new superintendent.
The survey is being conducted by Terry McDaniel, a professor at Indiana State University and a member of the University Search Team, a free service provided by the public universities in Indiana to assist school boards with selecting superintendents.
The MSD school board has been utilizing University Search Team to look for a new superintendent since the breach of contract lawsuit and subsequent settlement with previous superintendent Brent Wilson earlier this year.
The school board currently has applications out and hopes to begin the interviewing process later in August.
To complete the survey, visit https://bit.ly/2V0RKq4.
