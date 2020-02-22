MONTICELLO — The sudden closure of Indiana Beach took Monticello and White County officials by surprise.
“We’re all just in a bit of shock,” said Randy Mitchell, President of the White County Economic Development.
They first heard about it after the dismissed employees took to social media and by questions from media outlets, but Indiana Beach officials did meet with them late Tuesday after word got out.
Mitchell, the spokesman for the county on the issue, said even the park management was caught by surprise and had been making plans to open.
“That’s why I don’t believe it was known by the locals here. They had a job fair next week,” he said.
If the park officials had told him and Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross before they told park employees, the two could have had something to tell people.
“Everybody has a lot of questions we can’t answer,” including people who bought 2020 season tickets at the end of 2019, Mitchell said.
Mitchell reached out to state legislators on Wednesday and was thankful the Legislature is in session and lawmakers can network with each other.
“If anything come of this, it’ll be because someone talked to somebody who knows somebody, who knows somebody…,” he said. “The Beach is still going to try to find investors.”
IMPACT UNKNOWN
Officials haven’t begun to address what the loss could mean to the area.
“I don’t know the impact yet. We’re going to have to take a look and see economically what this means to us,” Mitchell said.
Joe Weiss, a community leader and 42-year resident of Lake Shafer (across from Indiana Beach) agreed.
“This news will hit our community in so many ways that we don’t know how it will affect us yet. That’s such a big unknown, it could be months before we could see a ripple effect,” Weiss said.
People have kept asking him if it’s true. “No one wants it to be true. Everybody wants it to be a rumor,” he said.
The park is still owned by Apex Parks Group based in Aliso Viejo, California, but Indiana Beach is no longer listed on the company’s website.
Mayor Gross said Apex General Manager Gary Fawks met with her at 4 p.m. Tuesday, but she first heard of the closing just before that when her phone “blew up” with calls after a chamber of commerce meeting a few hours earlier.
Because it was the off season and temporary, seasonal employees were not yet onsite, a total of 27 employees were let go, but Gross didn’t know if any severance pay was involved.
The city has no legal involvement because Indiana Beach is outside its city limits — although Monticello and the amusement park were good partners over the years because they understood the mutual benefits, Gross said.
“It’s a blow, it’s a wallop, to everyone here,” she said. But fewer people were coming to Indiana Beach over the years and “we were still having people come and visit our lakes.”
The town also has a drivein theater, a winery, a brewery and seven parks, which is unusual for a town of about 5,000 people, she said.
“Now’s the time for us to go into the Riverwalk,” Gross said, referring to the recreational trail planned to travel along the Tippecanoe River between Lake Shafer and Lake Freeman. Monticello plans to break ground for Phase I of the trail this spring.
Gross also campaigned last fall on putting environmentally sound recreation along the lake, like kayaks, canoes or paddleboats, and she sees now as the time to do that.
The general mood among people in Monticello was nostalgic for the era that the Spackman family owned Indiana Beach, was grieving for their sudden loss and was guardedly optimistic. In bars and restaurants on Tuesday night, people talked not only of memories but about whether someone could still buy the park and how they’d like to see a casino go on the site. The idea of a casino had been suggested before with Indiana Beach’s boat on Lake Shafer.
At Tuesday night’s Monticello City Council meeting, Darin Griesey was getting permission for the June 19 and 20 Spirit Festival.
“In the wake of the Indiana Beach closing, this may be the next thing,” Griesey told the Council.
Keli Jennett, President of the Monticello Lakes Resort Association and owner of Dockside resort, also thinks Monticello has more to offer than Indiana Beach.
“We have a lot of guests that come down for the beauty of Monticello, Lake Shafer,” Jennett said.
Her resort still has a pool, the lakes and other amenities guests use.
Business owners need to band together and focus on what the area has, including the lakes, the restaurants and the bars and focus on things like family reunions. “We are still a thriving community regardless,” she said.
Business owner Salina Vargas, who with husband Rudy Vargas has owned Anchor Bay Resort for nine years, Whiskey and Wine Saloon for six year and Rugie’s Dugout Sports Bar and Family Grill for two years, does believe the closing will have impact. Anchor Bay and Whiskey and Wine are both across the road from the amusement park.
“I’m actually more devastated for the community itself. It’s hard for a small community to recover from the loss of such an iconic place,” she said.
The Spackman family sold it in February 2008 to Morgan RV LLC, which sold it to Apex Parks on Sept. 1, 2015, and many people said Tuesday and Wednesday that the park went downhill after the first sale.
Vargas said, “It’s diminished, but I think the community became stronger having to overcome its deficiencies over the past few years.”
“I don’t think Monticello was meant to be a ghost town. We’re not a one-trick pony,” Vargas said. “We’ll rebound as a lakefront community.”
Chris Peters, who with partner Chris Lehe bought the Madam Carroll on Lake Freeman in 2018, said he doesn’t believe Indiana Beach’s closing will affect their business. They’ve expanded the ship’s business to all year and have a packed boat every Friday night, he said. He believes that with the Internet, a good product and good messaging are all you need.
“It’s absolutely terrible news,” Peters said, but he thinks Monticello has done a lot to be ready for this change.
Some businesses had been built to take advantage of the “transient traffic” of the amusement park like feeder fish, “but when you don’t see that big fish moving, you make other plans,” he said.
