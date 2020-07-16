WATERLOO — The U.S. 6 entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 69 at exit 334 near Waterloo closed earlier this week, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
The closure is part of a nearly $5 million replacement project for an I-69 bridge over Cedar Creek.
The ramp will remain closed through late September or early October.
Northbound lanes of I-69 have been shifted to a temporary run-around while work is in progress. Work will begin early next year to replace the southbound bridge. A 55 mph construction speed limit is in effect throughout the work zone.
The contract for the project was awarded to R.L. McCoy in January of this year.
