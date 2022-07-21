Prep Cross Country New Angola boys coach named
ANGOLA — At the Tuesday school board meeting for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Shane Ross was approved to be the next high school boys cross country coach for the Angola Hornets.
Ross replaces Brad Peterson, who resigned last winter and is now the girls cross country coach at Indianapolis Cathedral.
College Basketball Thunder women ranked 8th by WBCA for academics
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association released on Wednesday its annual Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll for the 2021-22 school year. The work in the classroom for the Trine University women’s basketball team has put them eighth in all of NCAA Division III in cumulative team grade point average.
Being ranked in the WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll means that the Thunder are in the top 5% academically out of 423 NCAA DIII institutions that sponsor women’s basketball.
The Thunder had a team grade point average of 3.707 last school year and it is the first time in the award’s 27-year history that Trine women’s basketball has been listed in the top 25.
“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes in receiving such an honor,” head coach Andy Rang said in a university statement. “It is a testament to how hard they work on and off the court. They are an amazing group of young women.”
Prep Volleyball Eastside seeks assistant coach
BUTLER — Eastside is looking for an assistant volleyball coach for the upcoming sesaon.
Anyone interested should contact athletic director Aaron Willard at awillard@dkeschools.com or 868-2186, extension 3003.
High Schools All-Sport Passes on sale at Westview
EMMA — 2022-23 all-sports passes for Westview will be on sale to students, families and the general public starting on Aug. 1 and lasting until Sep. 2.
The All-Sport Pass is $75 apiece for adults, $45 for senior citizens aged 65 or older and college students under the age of 25 and $30 for students.
The family pass is available for parents and children at Westview in grades K-12 for $195.
Passes include entry into 5th and 6th grades, junior high and high school home sporting events. They do not cover admission for any jamboree, tournaments, invitationals, Northeast Corner Conference tournaments or sectional games that are held at Westview.
All-Sport Passes will be available for sale during registration hours and at 7th grade orientation, as well as at the athletic office during school hours, 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Passes are nontransferable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.