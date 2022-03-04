PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 1A Fremont Sectional final, Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, WLKI-FM 100.3, 6:45 p.m.

Class 2A Westview Sectional, Central Noble vs. Eastside, Eastside Sports Network on IHSAA Champions Network, ihsaatv.org, 7:20 p.m.

Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.

FISHING

Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C., Fox, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Lincoln, Neb.: Session 1, BTN, 11 a.m.; semifinals, BTN, 8:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinals, Wilmington, Del., CBSSN, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinal, Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina St., Greensboro, N.C., ACC Network, noon

Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS1, noon

Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C., ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament quarterfinal, Marquette vs. DePaul, Uncasville, Conn., FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Ohio State vs. Indiana, Indianapolis, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

Southeastern Tournament semifinals, Nashville, Tenn., ESPNU, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Indianapolis, BTN, 6 p.m.

Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2, 7 p.m.

Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2, 9:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama at LSU, CBS, noon

Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN, noon

Virginia at Louisville, ESPN2, noon

Villanova at Butler, Fox, noon

Davidson at Dayton, USA, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Syracuse, ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 1 p.m.; ESPN, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, CBS, 2 p.m.

NC State at Florida St., ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ESPNEWS, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Creighton, Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at St. Joseph’s, USA, 2:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Wichita St., ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinals, St. Louis, CBSSN, 3:30 and 6 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., CBS, 4 p.m.

Texas at Kansas, ESPN, 4 p.m.

VCU at Saint Louis, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

DePaul at Connecticut, Fox, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier, FS1, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Tournament Championship, Evansville, Ind., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Marquette, FS1, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Utah, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, ESPN, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.

West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. San Francisco, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, FS1, 11 p.m.

West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.; NBC, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS2, 1:30 p.m; FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

AMA Supercross: Round 9, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., CNBC, 7:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Golden State at LA Lakers, ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

St. Louis at NY Islanders, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, ABC, 3 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

PARALYMPICS

Men’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (18km Sitting), USA, 9 p.m.

Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea), USA, 12:05 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Standing and Standing), USA, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City, USA, 7:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich, ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, Fox, 7:30 p.m.

