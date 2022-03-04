PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A Fremont Sectional final, Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont, WLKI-FM 100.3, 6:45 p.m.
Class 2A Westview Sectional, Central Noble vs. Eastside, Eastside Sports Network on IHSAA Champions Network, ihsaatv.org, 7:20 p.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
FISHING
Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville S.C., Fox, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Big Ten Tournament: Session 1, Lincoln, Neb.: Session 1, BTN, 11 a.m.; semifinals, BTN, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Atlantic 10 Tournament Semifinals, Wilmington, Del., CBSSN, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinal, Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina St., Greensboro, N.C., ACC Network, noon
Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS1, noon
Atlantic Coast Tournament Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C., ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.
Big East Tournament quarterfinal, Marquette vs. DePaul, Uncasville, Conn., FS2, 2:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Ohio State vs. Indiana, Indianapolis, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Southeastern Tournament semifinals, Nashville, Tenn., ESPNU, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Indianapolis, BTN, 6 p.m.
Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2, 7 p.m.
Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn., FS2, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Alabama at LSU, CBS, noon
Arkansas at Tennessee, ESPN, noon
Virginia at Louisville, ESPN2, noon
Villanova at Butler, Fox, noon
Davidson at Dayton, USA, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Syracuse, ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 1 p.m.; ESPN, 2 p.m.
Kentucky at Florida, CBS, 2 p.m.
NC State at Florida St., ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ESPNEWS, 2:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Creighton, Fox, 2:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at St. Joseph’s, USA, 2:30 p.m.
East Carolina at Wichita St., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Missouri Valley Tournament Semifinals, St. Louis, CBSSN, 3:30 and 6 p.m.
Oregon at Washington St., CBS, 4 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, ESPN, 4 p.m.
VCU at Saint Louis, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
DePaul at Connecticut, Fox, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Xavier, FS1, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., CBSSN, 8:30 p.m.
Ohio Valley Tournament Championship, Evansville, Ind., ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Marquette, FS1, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, ESPN, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.
West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. San Francisco, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, FS1, 11 p.m.
West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla., Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.; NBC, 2:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif., Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club — Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore, Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, Final Round, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya, Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS2, 1:30 p.m; FS1, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
AMA Supercross: Round 9, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., CNBC, 7:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 272 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Golden State at LA Lakers, ABC, 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
St. Louis at NY Islanders, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, ABC, 3 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
PARALYMPICS
Men’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (18km Sitting), USA, 9 p.m.
Sled Hockey (U.S. vs. South Korea), USA, 12:05 a.m. (Sunday)
Women’s Para Cross-Country Skiing (15km Standing and Standing), USA, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Leeds United at Leicester City, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Bayern Munich, ESPN2, 9 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at Charlotte FC, Fox, 7:30 p.m.
