ANGOLA — Angola’s gymnastics team continued to get back into routine in its home opener against Wawasee Saturday.
A few days back from COVID-19 quarantine, the Hornets defeated Wawasee 105.175-89.975 in a matchup of a state-ranked teams. Angola is ranked in a tie for second with Valparaiso in the latest state coaches’ poll, and Wawasee is 18th.
NorthWood’s Emilee Conrad also competed in the meet. She scored 7.35 on the floor exercise, 6.25 on the balance beam and 5.55 on the uneven bars.
The Hornets got the nerves out in regards to performing in front of a crowd and continued to build up repetitions in their routines. A couple Angola gymnasts tested positive for COVID-19 and that shut the Hornets down for 10 days.
A couple of dual meets were postponed and Angola withdrew from the Franklin Central Invitational, which was held on Jan. 16. One of the postponed meets was made up Saturday.
Angola had just one practice back from quarantine before competing at Wayne Wednesday. Hornets coach Misti Evans operated with caution, whether it was holding back leading gymnasts or simplifying routines.
Angola had way too many falls. Evans is stressing patience.
“We should consistently be in the 107s, 108s. But this is our first full meet,” Evans said. “We could only take our top four at the first meet (the Elkhart Holiday Invitational on Jan. 2).
“Our goal is to get more at ease and have more confidence in themselves, trust their bodies.”
Beyond top three all-around gymnasts Ashtyn Evans, Emma Schoenherr and Audrey Wilkinson, a solid committee is developing for the Hornets in the No. 4 spot in place of sophomore Marina Bussema, who is out for the season with a torn rotator cuff.
Senior Haley Hilyard was third on the beam with 8.35 and fourth on the bars with 7.7. Sophomore Sarah Hutchins was fourth on the floor exercise with 8.35. Sophomore Summer Allen was fifth on the vault with 8.3.
“We should be deep enough to keep our score high,” Misti Evans said.
Ashtyn Evans was all-around medalist with 35.95 and won the bars with 9.4. Wilkinson won the vault with 9.5 and tied for first on the beam with Wawasee’s Talia Kuhl at 8.55. Schoenherr was first on the floor with 9.2.
The Warriors only have five gymnasts and one of them was out Saturday. Freshman Delaney Delagrange did not compete at Angola after getting hurt in the middle of Wawasee’s home meet with West Noble on Tuesday. Kuhl did not participate in that meet.
The Hornets will host Northrop on senior night Monday at 6:30 p.m. The Bruins replaced East Noble, who is in COVID-19 quarantine.
No. 2 Angola 105.175, No. 18 Wawasee 89.975
Vault: 1. Wilkinson (A) 9.5, 2. Ash. Evans (A) 9.4, 3. Schoenherr (A) 9.1, 4. Kuhl (W) 8.5, 5. S. Allen (A) 8.3, 6t. Ebright (W) and Ousley (W) 8.25.
Uneven Bars: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.4, 2t. Wilkinson (A) and Schoenherr (A) 7.95, 4. Hilyard (A) 7.7, 5. S. Allen (A) 6.9, 6. Ebright (W) 6.275.
Balance Beam: 1t. Wilkinson (A) and Kuhl (W) 8.55, 3. Hilyard (A) 8.35, 4t. Schoenherr (A) and Ash. Evans (A) 8.2, 6. Ousley (W) 7.7.
Floor Exercise: 1. Schoenherr (A) 9.2, 2. Ash. Evans (A) 8.95, 3. Wilkinson (A) 8.625, 4. Hutchins (A) 8.35, 5. Ebright (W) 8.3, 6. Ousley (W) 7.875.
All-Around: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 35.95, 2. Wilkinson (A) 34.625, 3. Schoenherr (A) 34.45, 4. Ebright (W) 30.475, 5. Kuhl (W) 29.4, 6. Meerzo (W) 27.2.
