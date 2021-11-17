TODAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Goshen at Westview, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Fairfield, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Southern Wells at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 2A North Semi-State, Andrean at Eastside, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Men, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.
Women, Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.