TODAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Goshen at Westview, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Fairfield, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

Southern Wells at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 2A North Semi-State, Andrean at Eastside, 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garrett at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

Men, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.

Women, Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.

