ANGOLA — Bruce Allan Beattie, 67, died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1953, in Angola, Indiana, to Roger and Norma (Richardson) Beattie.
He married Mary K. Garrison on June 16, 2012.
Bruce was a retired auto mechanic from several area businesses.
He was a member of Steuben County Church of Christ.
Bruce was a veteran of the US Army.
Surviving is his mother, Norma Beattie, of Angola, Indiana; wife, Mary K. Beattie, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Charles (Amanda) Beattie, of Fremont, Indiana, and Chad (Kelly) Beattie of Auburn, Indiana; daughter, Jennette Beattie, of Angola; and stepson, Matthew (Morgan) Krontz, of Hamilton, Indiana; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Sherrie (Dennis) Shade, of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Janet (Ed) Waldtschmidt, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Beattie; sister, Debra Beattie; and stepson, Bradley Krontz.
Funeral services will be at held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Minister Dylan Chaney will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Burial with Military Honors by the Angola American Legion and the U.S. Army will be at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Mary Beattie.
Masks are required as mandated by the Governor’s orders. For everyone’s safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
