FRIDAY
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine at Red Brick Classic (Oxford, Ohio), 10 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Olivet, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Adrian at Trine, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Alma at Trine, 7 p.m.
SATURDAYPREP CLUB BOWLING
Merrillville Semi-State at Stardust Bowl II: singles, 9 a.m.; team, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Transylvania (Ky.), Trine vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; vs. DePauw, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine at Red Brick Classic (Oxford, Ohio), 10 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA Division 2 men, Adrian at Trine, noon
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Wabash (DH), noon
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Trine at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Trine vs. Calvin at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian HS, 1 p.m.
