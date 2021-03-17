FRIDAY

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine at Red Brick Classic (Oxford, Ohio), 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Olivet, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Adrian at Trine, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Alma at Trine, 7 p.m.

SATURDAYPREP CLUB BOWLING

Merrillville Semi-State at Stardust Bowl II: singles, 9 a.m.; team, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

At Transylvania (Ky.), Trine vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 10 a.m.; vs. DePauw, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine at Red Brick Classic (Oxford, Ohio), 10 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA Division 2 men, Adrian at Trine, noon

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Wabash (DH), noon

COLLEGE TENNIS

Women, Trine at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Albion at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Trine vs. Calvin at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian HS, 1 p.m.

