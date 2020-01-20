PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westview at Angola, 6 p.m. (at Angola High School)

Central Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at East Noble, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Bishop Luers at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Woodlan at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Adams Central at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

DeKalb at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Goshen, 6 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Bluffton at Eastside, 6:30 p.m. (at the old Butler H.S. gym)

PREP GYMNASTICS

Wawasee at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

