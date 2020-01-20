PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westview at Angola, 6 p.m. (at Angola High School)
Central Noble at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at East Noble, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Bishop Luers at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Adams Central at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
DeKalb at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Goshen, 6 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Bluffton at Eastside, 6:30 p.m. (at the old Butler H.S. gym)
PREP GYMNASTICS
Wawasee at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
