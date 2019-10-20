90 years ago
• Several complaints from Kendallville citizens have reached the city offices, that small boys have a habit of riding their bicycles through leaves that have been raked up preparatory to burning. They are also setting fire to the leaves and dashing through them with their bicycles, scattering the fire — a very dangerous practice.
