PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Angola at Churubusco, 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bethany Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Fremont and Hamilton at Angola, 4:45 p.m.
Fairfield at Westview, 4:45 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
East Noble at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Elkhart Christian, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
New Haven at DeKalb (Bridgewater), 4 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Angola and Central Noble at Churubusco (Eel River), 5 p.m.
Eastside, Lakeland at Fairfield (Meadow Valley), 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Lakewood Park at Fort Wayne Crusaders, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Garrett, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne North Side at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.