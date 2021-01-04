ALBION — The Noble County Council on Monday took a step toward resolving an ongoing problem by authorizing Noble County Building Inspector Norman Lortie to serve as the county’s floodplain administrator on a temporary, per diem basis.
The appointment fills a vacancy that has existed since former Noble County plan director Kenneth Hughes resigned in May, which has led to a backlog of enforcement cases piling up. Hughes had a floodplain management certification and those duties were incorporated into his contract.
Noble County hired Jennifer Barclay to replace Hughes as plan director in June 2020, knowing that she did not have a floodplain management certification and Barclay resigned after only a few short weeks on the job.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, along with the National Flood Insurance Program, provide flood hazard ordinances that determine where flood insurance is needed. The floodplain administrator is responsible for regulating and enforcing building and zoning ordinances in floodplain areas.
Noble County Council member at-large George Bennett said Monday that there was an urgent need to appoint someone to the position in order to begin addressing the dozen or more violations that have been reported in the past several months.
Noble County, with plenty of lakes and streams, does have a history of problems with flooding, especially in areas like the West Lakes chain near Rome City.
“We’ve had months where things have not been addressed,” Bennett said. “We need someone to step in.”
Bennett suggested that extra compensation be given if Lortie took on the extra duties of floodplain administrator in addition to his normal day-to-day responsibilities.
“I think we would be remiss if we didn’t consider it,” he said.
Council unanimously agreed to give Lortie an extra $5,000 compensation in addition to his regular pay for the additional work, which is estimated to come out to an average of about an hour a day.
“I think that would be fair because of the paperwork,” Lortie said. “It’s an arduous process. There are a lot of minute details that go into it.”
However, the appointment isn’t permanent. Several members of the Noble County Council expressed interest in seeing the duties of floodplain administrator incorporated into the building inspector’s job description if Lortie wants to continue performing the work next year.
The council also welcomed its newest member, former Noble County Sheriff Doug Harp, who replaced Wayne Targgart on the board. Targgart chose not to run again and Harp was unopposed as all three Republicans in the race had no challengers.
Since terming out in 2018 after serving two four-year terms in the sheriff’s office, Harp had recently been appointed as the Chief of Police in Auburn as his day job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.