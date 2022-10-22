MARION -- East Noble's girls cross country team will make a return trip to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals after a fourth-place finish in the New Haven Semi-State Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Two area boys will make their state prep debuts in Terre Haute in Westview freshman Noah Bontrager and Angola junior Sam Yarnelle. Bontrager won the semi-state race in a school record time of 15 minutes, 20.8 seconds, and Yarnelle was ninth of 10 individual boys not from state qualifying teams to advance as he placed 15th in 16:12.5.
In the girls' semi-state meet, the Knights had 119 points, which was 10 points behind third-place Hamilton Southeastern and six points ahead of fifth-place Carroll.
The top six finishing teams in the semi-state meets qualified for state. Homestead won the girls' meet with 79 points. Penn was second with 90, and Concordia captured the final qualifying spot in sixth with 142, which was seven points better than seventh-place Northridge.
Unlike last year, East Noble is heading to state with its best runner healthy and in a good place instead of breaking down. Sophomore Addison Lindsey, who was unable to run at state last year due to injury, was third in 18:11.1, finishing ahead of Penn junior Mary Eubank down the final stretch. Eubank was fourth in 18:11.7.
The top two girls were very good. Delta junior Nicki Southerland won in 17:05.6, and Homestead junior Addison Knoblauch was second in 17:19.8.
Also for the Knights, senior Lydia Keihn was 23rd in 19:24.4, freshman Macey Colin was 25th in 19:25.6, freshman Chloe Gibson was 52nd in 19:58, and sophomore Rae David was 56th in 20:03.5.
Rounding out East Noble was senior Rachel Becker in 61st place at 20:09.8 and junior Dakota Rodgers in 70th in 20:22.5. The final six EN runners had a pack time of 58.1 seconds.
The top 10 individual girls state qualifiers placed in the top 22. Lapel freshman Sophie Goodwin was 22nd in 19:20.9. The next best area finisher was Angola senior Gracynn Hinkley in 29th place in 19:30.
Other local finishers were DeKalb senior Abby DeTray in 38th place in 19:41.7, West Noble freshman Trinity Parson in 57th place in 20:04.7, Charger senior Elizabeth Christlieb in 65th in 20:16.4, Baron senior Lydia Bennett in 69th at 20:18.7, and Westview freshman Bailey Manns in 102nd in 20:58.5.
In the boys' meet, Bontrager beat a school record that stood for 26 years. It was 15:22 set by Ervin Slabach in 1996.
Bontrager was 5.4 seconds ahead of semi-state runner-up William Bauschke, a sophomore from Mishawaka.
The 10th and final individual to qualify for state was Northrop junior Conyer Wilson, was 17th overall in 16:13.4.
Other local individuals who finished in the top 50 were West Noble senior Grant Flora in 24th at 16:24.1, Prairie Heights senior Hank Glasgo in 32nd in 16:31.7, Churubusco senior Wyatt Neireiter in 35th in 16:37.1, DeKalb senior Landon Knowles in 40th in 16:41.8 and Lakeland senior Caden Hostetler in 46th in 16:47.5.
Angola was 12th as a team with 306 and West Noble was 14th with 327.
Fishers eked past Northridge, 79-84, to win the semi-state. Hamilton Southeastern was third with 120, followed by Penn (161), Concordia (176) and Goshen (196) to round out the top six state qualifiers.
The Hornets had junior Gavin Hinkley in 65th in 16:57.5, freshman Kaden Klink in 75th in 17:08.7 and sophomore Cooper Enyeart in 97th place in 17:29.2.
Other leading Chargers were senior Isaac Silva in 67th place in 16:58.3, senior Nate Shaw in 103rd in 17:33.9 and junior Evan Rodriguez in 115th place at 17:44.9.
The IHSAA Cross Country State Finals will take place on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course at the Wabash Valley Sports Center in Terre Haute this coming Saturday. The girls' race will start at noon, and the boys' race will start at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.