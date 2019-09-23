Volleyball Lakers 2-1 at Goshen
GOSHEN — Lakeland was 2-1 in the Goshen Tournament Tuesday. The Lakers defeated South Bend Adams 25-19, 25-19 and Bowman Academy 25-8, 25-17. They lost to Elkhart Central 25-18, 25-16.
Bailey Hartsough had 29 kills, 21 digs and four aces on the day for Lakeland. Lilly Baird had 39 assists.
WN Middle School teams fall to Fairfield
Both West Noble Middle School teams lost to Fairfield on Tuesday. The scores of the eighth-grade match were 11-25, 25-20, 15-7. The scores of the seventh-grade contest were 25-19, 25-24.
Boys Tennis Warriors defeat Angola
ANGOLA — Westview defeated Angola 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday. The Warriors won every match in straight sets.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 6-2.
Westview 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Jaeger Berquist 6-0, 6-0. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Hayden Boyer 6-2, 6-1. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Ted Brandon 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Isaac Wyatt-Brad Boyd 6-1, 6-4. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Jacob Pontorno-Marcus Miller 7-5, 6-3.
Boys Soccer Knights too much for Columbia City Eagles
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Northeast 8 Conference rival Columbia City 8-0 on senior night Monday. The Knights (8-3-2, 3-2 NE8) led 6-0 at half.
Seniors Ben Jansen and Mo Abdullah had two goals each for East Noble. Michael Klein, Cristian Sanchez, Amin Abdullah and Oday Abdullah also scored.
The Knights won the junior varsity match 2-0. Junior Pita and Justin Brown scored for EN.
Girls Soccer CN grabs first win
SOUTH WHITLEY — Central Noble won its first match of the season Monday, defeating Whitko 2-0.
Jocelyn Winebrenner scored with 9 minutes, 9 seconds left in the first half for the Cougars. Meghan Kiebel scored early in the second half on an assist from Brooklyn Johnson.
Maddie Bremer earned the shutout in goal for Central Noble.
