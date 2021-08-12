Prep Girls Golf Railroaders get home win over Norwell
GARRETT — Garrett won its home opener Tuesday, defeating Norwell 203-218 at Garrett Country Club.
Abby Weaver led the Railroaders with a 45 and took medalist honors. Kaitlyn Bergman’s 50 was second-highest score of the day. Courtney Barse and Sophia Ruble both shot 54 for the Big Train, and Chloe Best shot a 60.
Anna Dodane shot a 51 to lead the Knights.
Extra scores for Garrett were Emmah Moody 62 and Halle Hathaway 65.
Churubusco triumphs
CHURUBUSCO — The Eagles opened their home schedule with a 218-243 win over North Side Tuesday.
Freshman Emma Walters was medalist with a 47, followed by freshman Lauren Stroder with a 53.
Pair of matches postponed
There were two golf matches postponed Wednesday due to inclement weather in the area.
The match between Wawasee, Whitko, Central Noble and West Noble at Churubusco, and the tri-match with East Noble and Garrett at Northrop were both postponed.
