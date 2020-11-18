Prep Volleyball
Hartsough, Aaron named Indiana All-Stars
Lakeland senior outside hitter Bailey Hartsough was named a Class 3A-4A Senior All-Star earlier this week by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
Hartsough was one of 28 seniors from Class 3A and 4A volleyball schools to be named an All-Star. The Western Carolina signee had 471 kills, 382 digs, 56 aces, 44 assists and 38 blocks, including 27 solos.
Hartsough received serve with 95.7% efficiency, put 88.6% of her serves in play and had a .382 hitting percentage.
Prairie Heights middle hitter Kalli Aaron was named a Junior All-Star by the IHSVCA.
Aaron was one of 32 players from the entire state to be named an Junior All-Star. She is on the North team with Leo’s Payton Rolfsen, Concordia’s LonDynn Betts and Notre Dame commit Eva Hudson from Class 3A state champion Bishop Dwenger.
Aaron had 318 kills, 298 digs, 77 blocks and 41 aces for the 24-10 Panthers, who were a Class 2A sectional runner-up.
Hartsough was placed the 3A-4A North Team. The IHSVCA will not hold All-Star matches this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Hartsough, Aaron and the rest of the All-Stars will each receive a jersey in recognition of their achievement.
Prep Wrestling PH falls in season opener Wednesday
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights opened its season with a 57-18 loss to Columbia City on Wednesday evening.
The Panthers had around 10 wrestlers in COVID-19 quarantine due to close contact, including several possible starters. The lineup included three juniors who have been away from the sport for at least a couple of years or never wrestled before along with four freshmen.
PH coach Brett Smith said the quarantined wrestlers should be back with the necessary practices under their belts for the Northeast Corner Conference three-way meet with Lakeland at Central Noble on Dec. 1.
“We talked to the kids about going out and competing and they did what we asked,” Smith said. “We wrestled with who we got. But it’s going to be a long season.
“A couple kids wrestled well. Kawliga Glasgo, we call him Hank, won by fall in the second period at 113 and showed some intensity. He wrestled JV at 106 last year,” Smith continued. “Aaron Hare was bumped up from 138 to 145 and he got a pin. He’s a good scrapper and it’s nice to see some intensity from him.
“Junior Isaac Burns (138 pounds) lost 9-6, but he hasn’t wrestled since eighth grade. He competed well. I’m proud of his effort.”
Freshman Matthew Levitz got the other Panther win by forfeit at 120.
Heights won the junior varsity dual 12-6. Lane Wagler had a pin in 13 seconds at 120 for the Panthers. Teammate Brady Baas got a pin in 1 minute, 42 seconds in the 126 match.
Columbia City 57,
Prairie Heights 18
106 — Jayden English (CC) pinned James Kresse, :27. 113 — Kawliga Glasgo (PH) pinned Hayden Garcia, 3:31. 120 — Matt Levitz (PH) won by forfeit. 126 — Isiah Litherland (CC) pinned Connor Pratt, :28. 132 — Allan Maggard (CC) dec. Riley Cearbaugh 10-3. 138 — Austin Dunnick (CC) dec. Isaac Burns 9-6. 145 — Aaron Hare (PH) pinned Earl Herron, 2:24. 152 — Josh Miner (CC) won by forfeit. 160 — Ryan Sheets (CC) pinned Jay Abbott, :10. 170 — Tanner Reed (CC) won by forfeit. 182 — Sebastian Rose (CC) won by forfeit. 195 — Alton Mullinax (CC) pinned Camden Hall, 2:54. 220 — Jack Maley (CC) dec. Kole Schrock 14-12. 285 — Ian Clifford (CC) pinned Bailey Robison, 1:12.
Prep Girls Basketball Armstrong sets school record in Garrett rout
GARRETT — Garrett junior guard Nataley Armstrong had a single-game school record 14 assists Tuesday night as the Railroaders rolled to a 91-36 victory over Fort Wayne North Side in their home opener at Bateman Gymnasium.
Bailey Kelham had 26 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead four Garrett scorers in double figures. Faith Owen had 11 points and five steals in her season debut with the Railroaders. Armstrong also had four steals, four boards and five points.
Morgan Ostrowski added 17 points, six steals, four rebounds and two blocked shots for Garrett. Taylor Gerke had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Sadie Best chipped in with eight points.
M.S. Basketball West Noble sixth graders fall to Milford
West Noble’s sixth grade boys basketball teams lost to Milford Tuesday, 27-16 in the “A” game and 29-17 in the “B” game.
In the “A” game, Aiden Replogle and Caleb Saggars had eight points each for the Chargers.
In the “B” contest, Noah Kathary had five points for West Noble. Trinton Henson and Ben Sprague had four points each.
CN “A” sixth graders win
ALBION — Central Noble’s sixth grade “A” boys basketball team won over Whitko 33-18 on the Monday.
Alex Scott led the Cougars with 19 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. CN also had eight points from Landen Burkhart, four from Gage Cook and two points from Ryan Bailey.
CN lost the “B” game to the Wildcats 6-3. Jerrick Deter had two points for the Cougars. Jerrick Deter grabbed four rebounds and scored the other Central Noble point.
