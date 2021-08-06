ANGOLA — Stephen (Steve) Paul Bachelor, age 76, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Steve was born in Angola, Indiana, on August 16, 1944, to Max and June (Koon) Bachelor and lived his entire life on the family farm, a Jersey dairy farm, until 2019, when the milking Jerseys were sold, while the young Jerseys are still raised on the farm.
Steve’s first Jersey was a 4-H project and the herd grew from there. His love for the Jerseys led him to the show ring where he excelled in showing, judging and making life-long friends that meant the world to him. He worked very hard all of his life and gained the respect not only of his many friends, but his family, who will miss him beyond words.
Steve graduated from Orland High School, Orland, Indiana, in 1962, then attended Purdue University for a short course in Agriculture.
He married Lynda Holden on Dec. 2, 1967.
She survives along with three sons, Cory and Stacy Bachelor, of Orland, Indiana, Curt and Jen Bachelor, of Angola, Indiana, and Shawn and Jackie Bachelor, of Orland, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Cody and Alexis Bachelor, Jaycee Bachelor, Layne Bachelor, Morgan Bachelor, Caylee Bachelor, Chase Bachelor and Cade Bachelor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and June Bachelor; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Keith and Lila Holden.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Nevada Mills United Methodist Church, 4710 W. Bachelor Road, Angola, IN 46703.
Mark Hamm will officiate the service.
Private burial will be at a later time at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be set up for a Jersey Award or Scholarship. Donations may be directed in care of Lynda Bachelor, 5715 W. Bachelor Road, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.