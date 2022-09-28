TODAY
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Angola at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne South Side at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Jimtown, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Concord at Westview, 6:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
DeKalb Sectional final, DeKalb vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.
East Noble Sectional
Semifinal, East Noble vs. Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Semifinal, Lakeland vs. Westview, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Lakeland at Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.
Columbia City at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne Fusion FC at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Angola at DeKalb, 6:45 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Westview, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at West Noble, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine women at Olivet’s MIAA Jamboree (The Medalist), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb’s Lillie Cone in first round of IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View in Carmel, 10:54 a.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Columbia City at East Noble, 7 p.m.
Central Noble at Churubusco, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Garrett at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
DeKalb at Norwell, 7 p.m.
Angola at Mishawaka Marian, 7 p.m.
Bremen at Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women in ITA Regional Championships at St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.
