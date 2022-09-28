TODAY

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Angola at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne South Side at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Jimtown, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Concord at Westview, 6:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

DeKalb Sectional final, DeKalb vs. Fremont, 5 p.m.

East Noble Sectional

Semifinal, East Noble vs. Central Noble, 5 p.m.

Semifinal, Lakeland vs. Westview, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Lakeland at Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.

Columbia City at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne Fusion FC at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.

Angola at DeKalb, 6:45 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Westview, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at West Noble, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Bellmont, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian at Lakewood Park, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine women at Olivet’s MIAA Jamboree (The Medalist), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP GIRLS GOLF

DeKalb’s Lillie Cone in first round of IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View in Carmel, 10:54 a.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Columbia City at East Noble, 7 p.m.

Central Noble at Churubusco, 7 p.m.

West Noble at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fremont at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Garrett at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

DeKalb at Norwell, 7 p.m.

Angola at Mishawaka Marian, 7 p.m.

Bremen at Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine women in ITA Regional Championships at St. Louis, Mo., 10 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.