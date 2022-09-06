PREP GIRLS GOLF

Angola at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at Bellmont, 4:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Concordia, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

East Noble at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger at Angola, 5 p.m.

Churubusco at Northrop, 5 p.m.

Snider at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

NECC Super Dual at West Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Garrett at East Noble, 5 p.m.

Wawasee at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Prairie Heights at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.

UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

DeKalb at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Homestead, 6 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

DeKalb at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Concordia at Angola, 7 p.m.

