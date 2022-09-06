PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at Bellmont, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Concordia, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
East Noble at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at Angola, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Northrop, 5 p.m.
Snider at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
NECC Super Dual at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Garrett at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Wawasee at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Prairie Heights at Woodlan, 5:30 p.m.
UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
DeKalb at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Homestead, 6 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
DeKalb at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Concordia at Angola, 7 p.m.
