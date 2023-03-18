AUBURN — LaRene Fay Hunter, 79, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1944, in Westby, Wisconsin, to Theodore and Hazel (Oftedahl) Stueland.
LaRene was a graduate of Viroqua High School in 1962. She attended Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and graduated in 1965.
She married James Charles Hunter on Aug. 4, 1973, in Westby, Wisconsin, and he passed away on June 27, 1995.
LaRene was an RN at several different hospitals for several years and then was a homemaker while raising her family.
She was an active member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church in rural Auburn.
She had a wonderful group of friends that enjoyed going to the JAM Center in Garrett and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Erica Kueber, of Garrett, James David (Naoko Yasuda) Hunter, of Snoqualmie, Washington, and Jeremy (Keiko) Hunter, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; former son-in-law, Bret Kueber, of Boca Grande, Florida; four grandchildren, David Kueber, Katy Kueber, Emma Hunter and Alice Hunter; brother, Rodney (Barb) Stueland, of Dilworth, Minnesota; two sisters-in-law, Verla Stueland and Marlene Stueland; and two brothers-in-law, David (Janice) Jensen and Mike Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Bob Stueland and Dean Stueland; and a sister, Lynette Anderson.
Services will be held at 4:30 p.m.,on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, with Pastor Scott Taylor officiating.
Burial will take place at 2 p.m., on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Brookdale Cemetery, 41600 Oberlin Elyria Road, Elyria, OH 44035.
Visitation will be from 3:30- 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, IN 46706 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
