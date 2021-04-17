Due to the COVID pandemic this past year, many people opted for the safety and convenience of online shopping. The home delivery also added the issue of shipping boxes, packing materials, and padded envelopes stacking up.
Here are ways to get more use out of those boxes before tossing them into the recycling bin.
• Free online marketplaces like Freecycle, Craigslist, or Nextdoor often allow an adult in your home to connect with neighbors who are moving and need boxes and packing materials.
• If you need ideas for making cool toys out of recycled boxes, check out these websites: mom junction.com/articles/cardboard-box-crafts-for- kids_00382343/#gref and popularmechanics.com/ home/how-to-plans/a33407248/recycle-reuse-upcycle- amazon-cardboard-box/ or search online.
How to handle the packaging that remains
• Cardboard shipping boxes should be recycled. Please flatten the box before recycling, and place the dry, empty, flattened box into the recycling cart or bin.
• Deflated plastic packing pillows, bubble wrap, and plastic mailing envelopes can be recycled in the same way you would recycle plastic bags and other plastic film. Collect the bags and film in your house and then drop them off for recycling in take-back bins at local retail stores, such as Kroger, Walmart, Target, and Lowe’s.
• Packing peanuts are typically made of expanded polystyrene foam and are not accepted for recycling. These may be accepted at local package shipping stores for reuse. Call ahead to make sure they are currently accepting the items you have.
• Shipping envelopes or other packaging which contains a mix of paper and plastic that cannot be separated should go into the trash.
