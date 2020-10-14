Paula Hughes-Schuh frames her life journey as “one of learning and growing to find a role that allows me to use both my heart and my head. And that’s what I really really appreciate about the job that I’m in right now, the role that I’m in,” she said.
Hughes-Schuh is the CEO of the YWCA of Northeast Indiana serving the counties of Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley. She has served in that role sine 2017. She is being honored at the Influential Women of Northeast Indiana Community Leader of the Year.
A graduate of Northrup High School, Hughes-Schuh moved to Fort Wayne when she was a sophomore in high school when her father retired from the Air Force.
“Previous to high school we moved around a lot,” she said.
Charting her journey to her current role, Hughes-Schuh said, “My undergraduate degree is in sociology and religious studies and I started as a social worker and learned very quickly that’s where my heart was, but I was actually too soft-hearted for it. I was too soft-hearted for direct care. But I discovered that I had skills on the administrative side. So from there I pursued positions and education that allowed me to work more and more in … the business side of operations.”
“The first job that really clicked for me was when I ran the chamber of commerce in Decatur, Indiana. I was 25 years old. I was the president of the Chamber of Commerce and I just really enjoyed that linking together of business and community. That’s what fed my drive to be involved in politics. For me, being involved in local government was more about another way to serve the community, not about the politics,” Hughes-Schuh said.
She went on to obtain her MBA is management and marketing from the University of Saint Francis, graduating in 1999.
For eight years, from 2003 to 2010, she served as the second district elected representative on the Allen County Council and in 2011 was the Republican nominee for Fort Wayne mayor, losing in the election to Democrat and incumbent Tom Henry.
“After that … I worked for private sector companies. I worked for a corporate finance company, and a private equity company and really got to polish my business skills. I enjoyed that, but it didn’t fulfill my heart,” Hughes-Schuh said.
When the position of YWCA CEO came along, a friend of Hughes-Schuh reached out to her and encouraged her to apply, knowing that Hughes-Schuh has served on the YWCA’s board 15 years earlier.
“It happened very quickly. It was a great compliment to be invited to apply and I have really, really enjoyed this role … It’s a great place to be in life where you feel that you know that your efforts every day are going toward a greater good and that I am using my whole person,” she said.
Reflecting on the work of the YWCA, Hughes-Schuh said the organization’s mission statement is “empowering women and eliminating racism.” It offers services in areas of opportunity, success and recovery.
The organization operates a 66-bed residential crisis shelter for survivors of domestic violence. In addition, 10 staff members work throughout the six-county region offering advocacy services, case management, and working with clients who aren’t in need of the shelter or who are no longer in the shelter, helping them restore their lives.
The YWCA offers education services to youth in middle and high schools on various topics on relationships and bullying and educates adults in their workplace on various domestic violence and racial justice topics. It offers recovery services at two campuses encompassing 50 beds, assisting women with addiction recovery as well as supporting children and their parents while staying in the YWCA’s residential programs.
Outside of her role with the YWCA, Hughes-Schuh serves on numerous boards and committees and has served on more than 20 non-profit boards, she said. She focuses her volunteer activities in areas of community and economic development, social services and arts and culture.
Since 2013, she has served on the Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees, and was board chair in 2015-16 and 2018-19. She also serves on the board of United Way of Allen County and has been active at the state level with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, helping reshape the way services are delivered to domestic violence survivors.
“My husband would say that I volunteer on boards for fun,” she said.
“I do, I volunteer for fun.”
She also enjoys doing things for and with her 16-year-old son, Beale, and husband, Larry, she said.
“I can’t imagine not doing what I do, contributing to society in some way,” Hughes-Schuh said.
“I’ve been blessed with some real gifts of administration and understanding of how business operations work and it brings so much joy to me to be able to use that in a way that goes beyond a profit and loss statement.”
