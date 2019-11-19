FREELAND, Mich. — Senior linebacker Simeon Washington was the lone Trine University football player picked to the All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team.
Washington earned First Team All-MIAA honors for the third straight year after leading the 5-5 Thunder in tackles with 59 total, including 42 solos. The Toledo, Ohio, native shared the team lead in tackles for loss with nine. He also had five sacks, a forced fumble and blocked kick.
Washington is tied for 10th all-time with 245 tackles. He had 29.5 tackles for loss (eight on Trine’s career list), including 12 sacks, which ranked 12th all-time for the Thunder.
Four Trine players were picked to the All-MIAA Second Team, including former East Noble Knight Damian Bowker in the secondary.
Bowker, a sophomore free safety from Kendallville, led the Thunder in interceptions with three and had 46 tackles, including 30 solos and two for loss. He had two interceptions in the Thunder’s 35-20 win at Bluffton (Ohio) Sept. 14, and returned one of them 70 yards for a touchdown.
Also making the All-MIAA Second Team were senior receiver Seth Boggs, senior offensive lineman Noah Routson and senior defensive lineman Mason McFarland.
Boggs caught 22 passes for a team-leading 358 yards and three touchdowns this fall. He also rushed for 160 yards at 5.5 yards per carry and scored a touchdown and averaged 30.3 yards per kickoff return in nine attempts.
Routson was part of a Trine team that averaged 321.9 yards per game of total offense, including 188.6 yards per game rushing. He was picked to the All-MIAA First Team last season.
McFarland was picked to the All-MIAA Second Team for the second straight season, and was one of the leaders on a Thunder defense that ranked first in the MIAA in total defense, only allowing 294.3 yards per game. He made 26 tackles, including 14 assists, 4.5 for loss and four sacks, and forced a fumble.
Hope senior quarterback Mason Opple was named MIAA Most Valuable Player on offense, and Flying Dutchmen senior linebacker Mason Dekker was named the conference’s MVP on defense.
Albion senior Chase Bouschor was chosen as the 2019 recipient of the Pete Schmidt Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award.
