Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Kellie D. Autrey, 56, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony theft.
• Roger L. Emerick, 55, of Stroh, arrested on C.R. 200W, north of C.R. 100N, on a charge alleging felony habitual traffic violator.
• Jachob A. Neel, 29, of the 900 block of Wesley, Greenville, Tennessee, arrested on Interstate 80 near the 135 mile marker on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Chris C. Shackelford Jr., 32, of the 400 block of Manahan Drive, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony escape.
