TODAY
ARCHERY
Central Noble Invitational, Day 2, 7:30 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Carroll (Wis.) at Trine, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NABC Reese’s Division III All-Star Game at Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, noon
NCAA Division III national championship game at Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Christopher Newport (Va.) vs. Mount Union (Ohio), 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women at Rose-Hulman, noon
Trine men at Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Franklin, noon
MONDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Franklin (DH), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Olivet at Trine, 7 p.m.
