TODAY

ARCHERY

Central Noble Invitational, Day 2, 7:30 a.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Carroll (Wis.) at Trine, noon

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NABC Reese’s Division III All-Star Game at Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, noon

NCAA Division III national championship game at Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Christopher Newport (Va.) vs. Mount Union (Ohio), 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine women at Rose-Hulman, noon

Trine men at Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Franklin, noon

MONDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Franklin (DH), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Olivet at Trine, 7 p.m.

