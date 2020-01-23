Apostolic
ALBION APOSTOLIC CHURCH: 1008 E. South St., Albion. Pastor Bradley K. Geans. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Sunday Praise and Worship 6:30 p.m. Thursday Bible Study 7:30 p.m.
APOSTOLIC FAITH CHURCH OF GOD: 317 Pigeon St., Ligonier. 894-4711. Rev. Joseph Lee Brickey. Wednesday Bible Study 7 p.m. Saturday Worship 7 p.m. Sunday School 10 a.m. Sunday Worship 6:30 p.m.
BREAD OF LIFE TABERNACLE: 321 E. Mitchell St., Kendallville. 582-1166. Rev. Shawn Kondas. Sunday Worship and Sunday School 10 a.m. Evangelistic Service 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study 7:30 p.m.
Assembly of God
ARK OF AVILLA ASSEMBLY OF GOD: 125 Baum St., Avilla , IN 46710. (260) 897-3627. Pastor Doug Harris. arkavilla@live.com. Sunday Service 10 a.m., Sunday Evening Service 6 p.m. Wednesday Evening Service 6 p.m.
ASSEMBLY OF GOD (Full gospel): 815 N. Riley Road, Kendallville, 347-2096. Pastor Bob Monroe, 413-1053. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m. Wednesday 7 p.m.
CENTRO DE FE: 815 N. Riley Road, Kendallville. 347-2096. Pastor Peter Tamayo, 894-7768. Sunday Worship 1:30 p.m.
TRINITY ASSEMBLY OF GOD: 1288 W. Union, Ligonier. Sunday School 9:15 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Champions for Christ Kids 6:15 p.m. Youth Game room opens at 5:30 p.m.
Baptist
BEACON BAPTIST: Drake Road, Kendallville. Rev. Ronald Stratman. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday 7 p.m.
BEREAN BAPTIST: 110 Highland Park Drive, Albion. G.A.R.B.C. Pastor Douglas L. Keenan. Sunday School, 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m. Fellowship 7 p.m. Wednesday Family Night Ministries 7 p.m.
BETHEL CHRISTIAN BAPTIST: Five miles west of Kendallville on U.S. 6. Pastor Shawn Shepherd. Sunday School 10 a.m. Worship 11 a.m. Wednesday prayer 7 p.m.
BIBLE BAPTIST OF LIGONIER: 204 W. Sixth St., Ligonier. 894-4988. Harold E. Heaton, 856-4908. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m.
CORNERSTONE FELLOWSHIP: Corner of Mitchell and Oak Streets, Kendallville. 347-0615. Pastor Percy Young. Worship Service 10:30 a.m. JAM Session 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting/Bible Study 6:15 p.m.
COSPERVILLE BAPTIST: 8851 N 250 W, between Wawaka and Rome City. 761-2321. Pastor James LaFollett. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m. Sunday Night 6 p.m. Wednesday Awana 6:30-8 p.m. Youth Group and Adult Bible Study 7 p.m.
FIRST BAPTIST: (A.B.C.) 116 N. Main St., Wolcottville. Pastor Keith Perry. 854-3136. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
FIVE CORNER BAPTIST: Two miles north of Wolcottville on S.R. 9. Pastor Jim Snyder. Sunday School 9 a.m. Worship 10 a.m. Wednesday Prayer 6 p.m. Third Saturday Worship, Singing 6 p.m.
GOSPEL LIGHT BAPTIST: 910 W. North St., P.O. Box 23, Kendallville. Sunday School 10 a.m. Pastor Michael Howard, 349-9109. Sunday Worship 11 a.m., 1 p.m. Wednesday Worship 7 p.m.
HARBOR OF LOVE BAPTIST: 2353 S. Lima Road, drive in front of Kendallville Iron and Metal. Pastor Charlie Mosley. Sunday School 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday 7 p.m.
HILLTOP BAPTIST CHURCH: 880 Kelly St. Rome City. Pastor Johnny Huff. Wednesday Service 6 p.m. Sunday Service 11 a.m.
LIBERTY FREEWILL BAPTIST: 2900 E C.R. 1150N, Wolcottville. 260-349-0383. Pastor Billy Fields. Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer 7 p.m.
NEW HOPE BAPTIST: 2900 N. 500 E., Kendallville. Pastor Robert Boston. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m.
ORMAS BAPTIST: 8962 N. 300 W., Columbia City, on Noble/Whitley line. (260) 799-5789. Pastor Neil Booth. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m.
SHILOH BAPTIST: 709 N. Johnson St., Ligonier. 894-3180. Rev. Jim Shepherd, 894-7561. Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer 6 p.m.
SALEM UNITED BAPTIST: S.R. 9, one mile north of U.S. 6, Kendallville. Rev. Billy Tuttle and Rev. Glen Jackson. Sunday Service 11 a.m.
VICTORY BAPTIST FELLOWSHIP SBC: 886 N. Lima Road, Kendallville. (260) 564-5638. Pastor Dean Winebrenner. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday 6 p.m. victorybaptistfellowship.com
WOLF LAKE BAPTIST: Pastor Dan Carlson. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m. Thursday 7 p.m.
Bible Church
FELLOWSHIP BIBLE: I.F.C.A. International affiliation. 306 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville. Pastor Micah Smith. Worship 9:15 a.m. Fellowship Around the Word 11 a.m. Wednesday prayer 6:30 p.m. 349-1450.
WESTON STREET BIBLE: 340 Weston St., Rome City. Pastor Dan Lash. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m. “Think on These Things” Saturdays at 10:14 a.m. on WFCV 1090-AM.
Brethren
WAWAKA CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN: C.R. 700 N off U.S. 6, Wawaka. Pastor Verne Leininger. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m.
Catholic
BLESSED SACRAMENT: Albion. Father J. Steele, CSC. Masses: Saturday 4 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m. Confessions prior to Saturday Mass 3:30 p.m.
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION: 319 E. Diamond Street, Kendallville. Father John Steele. Sunday 10 a.m. Saturday 6 p.m. Weekday Mass Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Confessions Saturday at 9 a.m. Spanish Mass Sunday 1:30 p.m.
ST. GASPAR: S.R. 9 North, Rome City. Father Bernard Ramenaden. Saturday 4:30 p.m. Sunday 7:30 and 10 a.m. Weekdays 8 a.m., except Wednesday 7 p.m. Confessions Saturday 3-3:30 p.m., after daily Mass and any time by arrangement.
ST. MARY OF THE ASSUMPTION: 228 N. Main St., Avilla. Father Daniel Chukwuleta. Sunday 8 and 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and Tuesday and Friday at 8:15 a.m. Saturday evening 5 p.m. Eucharistic Adoration 1st Thursday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. with Benediction at 1 p.m. Confessions 4-4:45 p.m. Saturday and by appointment.
ST. MARY OF THE ANGELS: Big Long Lake. Saturday 4 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m.
Christian Church
BROADWAY CHRISTIAN CHAPEL: Biblically Based traditional Worship. 208 N 900 W, Kimmell. Rev. Samuel E. Erwin. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Service 7:30 p.m.
One Truth Christian Outreach: 309 Sargent Street, Kendallville. Pastors Barbara and Tommy Keene. Sunday School 10 a.m. Worship Service 11 a.m. Wednesday Service 6:30 p.m.
Church of Christ
CHURCH OF CHRIST: 307 E. North St. (U.S. 6), Kendallville. 347-1361. Sunday Bible Teaching 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m. with Lords Table. Sunday Worship 5 p.m. with Lords Table available. Wednesday Bible Study 5 p.m.
CORUNNA CHURCH OF CHRIST: Preacher Robert Knowlton. Sunday School 9 a.m. Worship 10 a.m., 7 p.m. Youth Hour 7 p.m.
LIGONIER CHURCH OF CHRIST: 9025 N 860 W, Ligonier. Preacher Anthony Price. Sunday Bible School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday Night Service and Youth Service 6:30 p.m.
United Church of Christ
SPARTA UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST: 2584 N. U.S. 33, Kimmell. (260) 797-5961. Rev. Jim Rice.Worship 10:30 a.m.
Church of God
FIRST CHURCH OF GOD: 111 S. Oak St., Kendallville. 347-0469. Pastor Jim Kane. Sunday School 9 a.m. Sunday Worship/ Junior Church 10 a.m. 6:30 p.m. Youth Group. Prayer meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bible Study at Library. Thursday 1:30 p.m.
SUGAR GROVE CHURCH OF GOD: 5019 E. 500 S.–57 at C.R. 500 E., Albion. 693-1718. Pastor Tim Grable and Lory Norden, Youth Pastor. Sunday worship and children’s church 8:15 & 10:30 a.m. Small groups at 9:30 a.m. Midweek bible studies for men and women. Celebrate Recovery Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Sunday 6 p.m. Jr./Sr. Youth group and BLAST (for kids).
TRUE CHURCH OF GOD IN JESUS NAME: Lisbon. 347-5045. Worship Saturday 6 p.m. Sunday 10:30 a.m.
WOLCOTTVILLE CHURCH OF GOD: 210 S. Main St. Box 336, Wolcottville. Rev. Daniel Begley, 854-3636. Sunday School and Worship 10 a.m. Evening 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer and Youth Service 7 p.m.
Evangelical
BRIDGEWAY EVANGELICAL: 210 Bryan’s Place. 599-0339. Pastor Josh Huggett. www.bridgewayweb.com. Sunday School Worship 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Bible Study 9:15 a.m.
LIGONIER EVANGELICAL: 1911 Lincolnway South. Rev. Troy Diersing. Sunday School 9 a.m. Worship 10:15 a.m. Small Groups: Wednesday Youth 6 p.m. Bible Study 7 p.m.
PINE HILLS CHURCH: North Side Elementary School, 302 E. Harding St., Kendallville, look for the blue flags! Lead pastor, Marc Buwalda. pinehillskendallville.com. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Full Gospel
THE GOSPEL LIGHTHOUSE: 112 Veterans Way, Kendallville. 343-0951. Carter and Zaundra Hicks, co-pastors. Sunday School 10 a.m. Worship 11 a.m. Sunday Evening Worship 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Service 6:30 p.m.
Jehovah’s Witness
JEHOVAH’S WITNESS: Kingdom Hall, 106 Miller Road, Kendallville. Sunday Bible Lecture 10 a.m. followed by Watchtower Study. Thursday Midweek Meeting 7 p.m.
Lutheran
CALVARY EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN: 111 W. Orange St., Cromwell; 856-2610. Interim Pastor Tim Diemer. Worship: 8:30 a.m., Sunday School 9:45 a.m.
EMMANUEL LUTHERAN: LaOtto (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America). Interim Pastor Jeremy Russel. Service 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday School 10 a.m.
IMMANUEL LUTHERAN: (Missouri Synod) 113 W. Albion St., Avilla. Pastor Patrick Kuhlman. Sunday School 8:30 a.m. Worship 9:30 a.m. Thursday 7 p.m.
LIVING WATER LUTHERAN CHURCH: (Missouri Synod) 1197 South US 33, Wolf Lake. (260) 635-2336. Sunday Worship 9:15 a.m. Sunday School (all ages) 10:15 a.m. Wednesday Night Services 7 p.m.
MESSIAH LUTHERAN: (Missouri Synod) S.R. 9 at C.R. 700 S, north of Wolcottville. 854-3129. Pastor Jason Reed. Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Adult Bible School 8:30 a.m. Holy Communion 2nd and 4th Sundays.
MT. PLEASANT EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN: (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America). 2520 C.R. 600 E, 1/4 mile south of S.R. 8. 636-2777. Rev. Phyllis Smoot. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Sunday School 10:15 a.m.
ST. JOHN LUTHERAN: (Missouri Synod) 301 S. Oak St. (corner of Oak and Rush), Kendallville. Pastor Philip Rigdon. Sunday Worship 8 a.m. (traditional), 10:30 a.m. (contemporary). Thursday Worship 7 p.m. (traditional). Communion on first, third and fifth Sundays and the preceding Thursday. Sunday School 9:15 a.m.
ST. MARK’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN: (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) 210 N. Orange St. Albion. 636-2777. Rev. Phyllis Smoot. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m.
ZION LUTHERAN: (Missouri Synod), Fairfield North, 0389 C.R. 12, Corunna. 281-2286. Pastor Koziol. Sunday School 9 a.m. Worship 10 a.m. Holy Communion first and third Sundays.
Missionary
REHOBOTH MISSIONARY: C.R. 125 N, 1-3/4 miles south of Skinner Lake and 1/4 mile west of C.R. 300 E. Rev. Joseph Snider. Sunday School 9:45 a.m. Worship 10:45 a.m.
Mormon
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS: 1901 Dowling St., Kendallville. Sunday: Sacrament meeting 9 a.m. Sunday School 10:10 a.m. Priesthood and Relief Society meetings 11 a.m.
Nazarene
CROSSPOINTE FAMILY CHURCH: 205 HighPointe Crossing, Kendallville IN. 1/4 mile west of S.R. 3 off of Drake Rd. (260) 599-0895. Pastor Rich Secor, (260) 343-1558. CPFC46755@gmail.com. Office hours M-F 9 -11 a.m. Sunday Bible Class (all ages) 9:10 a.m. Worship 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Nursery available for all services. Celebrate Recovery every Sunday night, 6 p.m., Rev. Norm Getts, 260-343-8515.
LIGONIER CHURCH OF THE NAZ-ARENE: College and Martin St.,Ligonier. Rev. John V. Lutton. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study 7 p.m.
Pentecostal
NEW LIFE TABERNACLE: 609 North Patty Lane, Kendallville. 347-8488. Senior pastor Rev. Austin Gilliland. Sunday School 10 a.m. Worship 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 7 p.m. Find online nlt.church.
Presbyterian
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN: 201 S. State Street, Kendallville. Worship Sunday at 10 a.m. year-round. Bible Study at 11 a.m., May through November.
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN OF ALBION: 210 W. Highland, Albion. Commissioned Ruling Elder (CRE), Beverly Harkey Sunday Worship 11a.m.
HOPEWELL UNITED PRESBYTERIAN: 7355 E. Hopewell Road, Avilla. Sunday Service, Children’s Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Fellowship 10:30 a.m.
LIGONIER PRESBYTERIAN: 407 S. Cavin St. Ligonier. 894-3800. Pastor Kathy Kathary-Newton. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Monday Bible Study 10 a.m.
Seventh Day Adventist
WOLCOTTVILLE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST: 320 S. Main St. (S.R. 9), Wolcottville. Pastor Jesse Santos, (574) 534-1834. Local Elder Ken Marsh, 854-3675. Saturday Bible Study 9:30 a.m. Worship 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 6:30 p.m.
WOLF LAKE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST: 3727 W. Wolf Lake St. Pastor Skip Hartmann, (574) 534-1834. Local Elder Floyd Boland, 244-5318. Saturday Worship 9:30 a.m. Bible Study 11 a.m.
United Methodist
ASBURY UNITED METHODIST: 605 E. Main, Albion. 636-7393. Pastor Bret Frymier. Sunday School 8 a.m. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Wednesday Prayer Meeting 6 p.m. Bible Study Wednesday 6:30 p.m.
BRIMFIELD UNITED METHODIST: 1053 E. Summit St., Brimfield. 761-2501. Pastor Jerry Burghduff. Sunday School 9 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m.
CALVARY UNITED METHODIST: 101 S. Cherry St., Avilla. 897-3190. Rev. Shalimar Holderly. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Sunday School (all ages) 10 a.m.
CROMWELL UNITED METHODIST: Orange and Water streets. (260) 609-8624 Rev. Marilyn Gebert. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Sunday School 10:20 a.m.
FAITH UNITED METHODIST: 411 E. Harding St., P.O. Box 783 Kendallville. 347-2616. Pastor David Mathews. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m.
GREEN CENTER UNITED METHODIST: 2861 S 300 E, Albion. Pastor David Harrold. Sunday School 9 a.m. Worship 10 a.m.
INDIAN VILLAGE UNITED METHODIST: 2 1/2 miles south of Cromwell on S.R. 5. 856-5553. Pastor Rachel Bales-Case. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
KIMMELL UNITED METHODIST: 2861 N. Hitler St., Kimmell. (260) 760-0608. Pastor Stuart Mutzfeld. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Sunday School 10:15 a.m. Bible Zone Kids Club Wednesday 5:45 p.m.
LIGONIER UNITED METHODIST: 466 S. Townline Road, Ligonier. 894-3765. Pastor Jean S. Ness, Youth Leader Cody Cripe, Secretary Debbie Laird. Office Hours, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Traditional Worship at The Mount 9 a.m. Sunday School at The Mount 8 a.m. Contemporary Worship at the Crosswalk 10:30 a.m. Bible Study and Youth Groups Wednesday 6 p.m.
RICHVILLE UNITED METHODIST: Sunday School 9 a.m. Worship 10 a.m. Pastor Gary Ford.
ROME CITY UNITED METHODIST: 297 Washington St., Rome City. (260) 854-3941 Pastor Jerry Burghduff. Worship 9 a.m. Sunday School 8 a.m. Bible Study Thursday 6:30 p.m.
TRINITY CHURCH UNITED METHODIST: State and Rush streets, Kendallville. Rev. Steven L. McPeek. Sunday Worship 8:25 a.m., 10:45 a.m. Sunday School 9:40 a.m.
TRINITY UNITED METHODIST: Albion. Pastor Bret Frymier. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 10:30 a.m. Family Night Bible Study/Fellowship 6 p.m.
WAYNE CENTER UNITED METHODIST: 1015 E. Schoolhouse Road. 260-573-8752. Pastor Ken Walker. Sunday School 9 a.m. Sunday Worship 10 a.m.
WOLF LAKE UNITED METHODIST: U.S. 33, Wolf Lake. 248-1549. Pastor Deanna Strombeck. Sunday Worship 9 a.m. Sunday School for children 9 a.m. Thursday Bible Study 6 p.m. Pastor available at the church from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday.
WOLCOTTVILLE UNITED METHODIST: 107 County Line Road West, Wolcottville. Rev. David Mathews. 854-2920. Sunday Worship 9 a.m.
Wesleyan
ALBION WESLEYAN: 800 E. Main St., Albion. Pastor Mark Schnell. Sunday School 9 a.m. Worship 10 a.m. Youth Group 7:30 p.m.
CORNERSTONE WESLEYAN: Northwest of S.R. 9 and U.S. 33, Merriam. Pastor Dale Munsell. Sunday Worship 10:35 a.m., 6 p.m. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Wednesday 6:45 p.m., Family Night with Kids’ Klub for children, Youth Group for teens and Bible Study for adults.
Cultivate Church, formerly LaOtto Wesleyan: Old S.R. 3 on south edge of LaOtto. 897-6060. Lead Pastor Aaron Lee. Sunday Worship 10:10 a.m. wearecultivate.org
Non-denominational
AFLAME REVIVAL CENTER: Cromwell Community Center. Pastor Bob Lambert, (574) 534-2896. Sunday services 3 p.m.
BRIMFIELD REVIVAL CENTER: U.S. 6, Brimfield. Pastor Brett Frick. Saturday Services 7 p.m. Sunday School 10 a.m. Worship 11 a.m.
BURR OAK CHURCH: 11010 W 1100 N, Ligonier. (574) 642-4813. Pastor Richard Carpenter. Sunday School 9 a.m. Worship 9:50 a.m. Wednesday Prayer and children’s programs 6:30 p.m.
CHURCH OF THE TRUE GOD: 5685 S. S.R. 3, Wolcottville. Two miles north of South Milford on S.R. 3. Pastor Kenneth Beverly. 503-0497 or 336-1367. Assistant Pastor Wayne Johnson, 336-0497. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 11 a.m. & 6 p.m.
CHURCH OF GOD OF PROPHECY MISSION: 109 W. 2nd St., Ligonier. Pastor James R. Ferguson. Sunday School 10 a.m. Worship 11 a.m. Evangelist Service 7 p.m.
CHURCH OF THE STONE: 7270 S.R. 9, Wolcottville. 854-2738. Pastors Mike and Abi Stanley. Sunday School 10 a.m. Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday Prayer 7 p.m.
CORUNNA COMMUNITY CHURCH INC.: Rev. Richard Pickard. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Services 10:30 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday 6 p.m.
DESTINY FAMILY OF FAITH: 445 N. Riley St, Kendallville. 260-599-0254. Pastor Mike Albaugh. Church and Sunday School 10 a.m. Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
FAITH ALIVE CHURCH: 1608 E. Dowling St., Kendallville. 242-2103. Senior Pastor John Maloney. Service times: Sunday 10 a.m., Friday 6:30 p.m. thefaithalivechurch.com.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH: P.O. Box 594, 110 W. Waits Road, Kendallville. 347-1729. Pastor David Gruber. Sunday School 10:30 a.m. Worship 9 a.m.
FULL GOSPEL LIGHTHOUSE TABERNACLE: 6522 Noe St., Kimmell. Pastor Glen Patrick, 463-4194. Sunday School 10 a.m., Worship 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study 6:30 p.m.
FULL GOSPEL REVIVAL CENTER: S.R. 9 N, Rome City. Pastor Purda Hicks. Sunday School 10 a.m. Sunday Service 11 a.m. Tuesday Service 6 p.m.
GRACE CHRISTIAN: 126 E. Mitchell St., Kendallville. 347-3923. Pastor Chris Mosley. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 8 a.m., 11 a.m. Wednesday 7 p.m.
HARVEST COMMUNITY: 1011 Town St., Kendallville. 347-9085. www.harvestcommunitychurchkville.com. Sunday School 9 a.m. Family Worship 11 a.m. Sunday Worship at 11 a.m.Harvest Kidz, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Bradley Darr, Teaching Pastor.
IGLESIA DE DIOS: 2895 N. U.S. 33, Kimmell. Ramiro Macia, minister. Services: Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m., 6 p.m.
MERRIAM CHRISTIAN CHAPEL: Pastor John French, Associate Pastor Steve Pulley, Youth Pastor Sean Geiser. Sunday School 9:15 a.m. Worship 8 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 7 p.m. Wednesday Prayer 7 p.m. AWANA for children 6:30 p.m. Teen Club for teen ministries 6:30 p.m.
MESSIAH’S HOUSE OF YAHVAH (7th Day): corner of C.R. 400 S and C.R. 200 E, 7 miles south of Albion, 2 miles east of S.R. 9. 636-2275. Saturday Worship 10:30 a.m.
SALEM COMMUNITY MISSIONARY: C.R. 325 S, 1/4 mile southeast of Wilmot. Pastor Gary Colby. Sunday Worship 10:30 a.m.
STONE’S HILL COMMUNITY: U.S. 33, South, Ligonier. 894-7528. Pastor Joey Nelson Sunday Worship 10 a.m. (Jr. Church and nursery available). Celebrate Recovery 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday Children’s Ministry 6:30 p.m.. Youth Cafe and Game Room open at 6 p.m., Wednesday Youth Ministry 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Parent Ministry 6:30 p.m.
STRONG TOWER WORSHIP CENTER:502 W. Diamond Lake Road, Ligonier. 894-7065. Pastor Joshua Vargas. Adult service Sunday at 9:30 and worship service at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Bible Study Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and adult Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
The House, Christian Youth Center: 203 S. Main St., Ligonier. 221-3063. Youth Service Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
TEMPLO BETEL: Asamieas de Dios. N. Cavin and Miller streets, Ligonier. 894-4487. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship 5:30 p.m.
THE HOUSE OF PRAYER: 1608 E. Dowling St., Kendallville. Pastor Emory Gibson. Thursday Service 6:30 p.m. Sunday Service 10 a.m.
THE RED ZONE: 9358 E. Wizard of Oz Way (Enchanted Hills Playhouse), Cromwell. Saturday 7 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.
UPPER ROOM TABERNACLE OF PRAISE: 2245 Old S.R. 3 N, Avilla. Pastor Quient Zimmerman. Sunday Worship 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible Study 7 p.m.
VINEYARD CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: 700 Kelly St. Extended, Rome City, Sunday Worship 10 a.m., Wednesday 7 p.m.
