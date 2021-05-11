GARRETT — Passes for the 2021 Garrett Community Pool season will go on sale at the bath house on Thursday and Friday, May 27 and 28, from 4-7 p.m.
Pool passes also will be sold Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 29, from noon to 8 p.m. The poo is in Feick Park on South Cowen Street in Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.