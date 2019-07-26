Auto Racing Modified Mixer, Christmas in July at AMS tonight
FREMONT — The second of the three-race Modified Mixer will take place tonight at Angola Motorsport Speedway.
This year’s AMS modified rules apply for the 50-lap feature, and radios will be permitted.
The track’s five regular weekly divisions will also be in action: the late models, modifieds, street stocks, mini-stocks and front wheel drives.
It will be Christmas in July Take 2 and Angola Area Chamber of Commerce at AMS. Over 40 bicycles will be given away to children.
Pit gates open at 2 p.m. with the racing starting at 7 p.m.
Grandstand tickets will be $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 11-16, and free for kids 10 and under.
Pit passes at $30 apiece for adults, $15 apiece for youth 11-16 and $5 apiece for kids 10 and under.
High Schools PH announces first practice times
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School athletic director Brent Byler announced times surrounding the first official practices for Panther fall sports teams.
Girls golf will meet on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the school’s door No. 5.
Volleyball, boys tennis, co-ed soccer, cross country and football will meet on Aug. 5.
Volleyball will practice from 7-9 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the main gym. Boys tennis practice will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the school’s tennis courts. Soccer will train from 5-7 p.m. at the school’s soccer field.
Cross country for both boys and girls will practice from 6-7:30 p.m. and meet at Prairie Heights High’s door No. 7.
Football will start working in the weight room from 3:30-4:30 p.m. then take practice to the field from 5-9 p.m.
The first cheerleading practice will be on Aug. 6 from 4-6 p.m. in the school’s east gymnasium.
Athletes need a completed Indiana High School Athletic Association physical form on file in order to be able to practice.
Address questions to Byler by calling 351-2139 or by email at bbyler@ph.k12.in.us.
