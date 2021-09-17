LIGONIER — A keen interest in plants and animals at a young age drew West Noble science teacher Randy Younce into a career as an educator. It was a path he knew well.
“I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by educators in my family,” Younce said. “My biggest inspiration was my brother and father-in-law who were both very successful educators.”
Younce has spent his career sharing science knowledge with his students, but the toughest challenge is in staying current with technology advancements and the changes in how students learn information.
“Being a small part of many students who have gone on to do impressive things in their life” is the reward of his career in education, Younce said.
Seeing that reward can take a long time as students leave their classroom to pursue success. Younce learned firsthand that a teacher never knows the effect he or she may have on a student.
“I had a student that was very quiet and reserved in class,” he said. “I really thought that I had very little impact on her. Then her senior year she gave a Most Influential Educator Award to me and gave a very moving speech on how I was a positive influence on her life.”
Younce recommends reading “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Dr. Stephen Covey and “Cowboy Ethics” by James P. Owen as books that offer guidance to both students and adults.
Younce has spent 36 of his 37 years as a teacher at West Noble, starting in the fall of 1985. In addition to teaching science, he’s been a coach for more than 36 years, from sixth grade all the way to the varsity boys level.
“I was the head coach for four years and my wife was my assistant, then I coached another four years as girls varsity assistant and my wife was the head coach,” he said. “I have also coached middle school cross country for five years, middle school golf for 10 years, varsity girls golf for three years and was assistant coach in track boys and girl for multiple years. I was a student assistant women’s basketball coach at Huntington University my senior year as well.”
Younce believes a career as an educator is valuable.
“If education is a passion of yours, then strongly pursue it,” he said. “You don’t become a teacher for the pay. “It is the influence you have on so many young lives that makes the difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.