ANGOLA — Joshua A. Kelley, 39, of Waterloo, learned his fate in a Steuben County Court Monday after he holed up for hours June 14, 2018 in a Fremont motel and fired shots at police officers.
In a confrontational hearing before Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee, Kelley, 39, Waterloo, was handed a lengthy sentence unless he should get it greatly shortened on appeal, which he intends to file.
Fee followed the recommendation of the state and gave Kelley 115 years in prison for the numerous counts he was found guilty of, including two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder. On the two attempted murder counts alone, he received 65 years on one count and 35 years on the other, to be served consecutively.
In an August jury trial, in addition to two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder, Kelley was found guilty of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony; carrying of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine in a vehicle while in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony. The court also found Kelley guilty of habitual offender counts that added other counts to the case.
Jeremy Musser said Kelley could have been sentenced to 135 years in prison.
Rare 1873 dollar bill fetches $9,350
WOLCOTTVILLE — An unnamed New York collector placed a winning online bid of more than $9,000 Sept. 25 to win a piece of Kendallville banking history.
A rare 1873 dollar bill, minted for the First National Bank of Kendallville, went up for auction at the Strawser Auction Group office in Wolcottville. The currency was one of more than 500 pieces up for auction that day. Auction owner Michael Strawser called the rare dollar bill “the star” of Saturday’s auction, attracting the most attention.
After attracting the attention of more than 80 online bidders, the dollar bill, signed by then First National Bank of Kendallville president John Mitchell, sold for $9,350. Strawser said about eight bidders were left in the auction’s final moments.
Before the sale, Strawser had estimated the bill would fetch between $5,000 to $10,000. There are only three or four similar currency bills known to be in existence.
NIPSCO seeking gas rate increase
MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO has submitted a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to adjust its base natural gas rates — a proposed increase that will undergo a thorough regulatory review process, including the opportunity for public input.
If approved by the IURC, it is anticipated that the new gas rates would be phased in over two steps.
The first phase would go into effect no earlier than Sept. 1, 2022, according to a NIPSCO news release.
“Maintaining a safe system and ensuring the safety of our customers and communities is ingrained in all facets of the work we do now and it will continue to drive how we operate in the future,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO’s president and chief operating officer. “This request will allow for essential resources and investments to sustain the integrity of our infrastructure while balancing costs and improvements to better serve our customers.”
Based on NIPSCO’s proposal, a residential customer using 70 therms per month, paying approximately $55 today, would see an overall increase of approximately $9 per month, or 17 percent.
This estimated change includes a proposed increase in the monthly customer charge from $14 to $24.50. This proposed increase in the customer charge will lead to greater bill stability, which benefits customers by reducing bill fluctuation between high-usage and low-usage periods, especially the winter heating months.
Kendallville woman jailed for shooting Kentucky police officer
CARRIE, Ky. — Kendallville resident Tiffany R. Miller, 38, has been incarcerated in the Kentucky River Regional Jail after she allegedly shot a Kentucky State Police trooper July 10.
Miller, 38, who was shot by police in the incident, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, wanton endangerment in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses, Kentucky officials said.
The area where the shooting allegedly occurred is located in southeast Kentucky, about 420 miles away from Kendallville.
A state trooper was transported to Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare for treatment and released later that day. He continues to recover from his injuries.
Miller was originally transported to Hazard ARH, but after being medically evaluated, was transferred to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Once Miller was released from the hospital and medically cleared for incarceration, she was incarcerated at the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
Garrett silent film star remembered with marker
GARRETT — A state historic marker recognizing the film and stage accomplishments of Garrett native John Bowersox (ca. 1884-1936), whose stage name was John Bowers, was unveiled Sept. 25.
He grew up in Garrett, the son of George and Ida Bowersox. His father was a prominent Garrett citizen from the earliest days of the city and a well-known engineer for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad.
Bowersox started to explore his theatrical career while attending Huntington College in 1902, and he went on to have a successful stage and film stint stretching from New York City to Los Angeles, changing his name to Bowers.
He became one of the most famous stage and silent screen actors of his time, appearing in nearly 100 films.
With the coming of talking motion pictures, Bowersox’s career stalled, and it ended with his untimely death by drowning off the coast of California in 1936. He later received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his significant contributions to the motion picture industry during its infancy.
