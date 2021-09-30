ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team will open conference play in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with the Black and Blue Border Brawl game versus Adrian on Homecoming Saturday at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcasted online on the Trine Broadcasting Network through livestream.com.
The Thunder (2-2) and the Bulldogs (2-2) are similar in that they both want to be in the conversation to win an MIAA championship. A win on Saturday will help that and a loss will likely make the rest of the season an uphill climb.
Trine will hope to start getting the payoff of taking on a tougher non-conference schedule beginning on Saturday. It lost two games by eight points, was 1-1 with a two-point conversion deciding the game. And there’s been some shuffling along the offensive line for much of the non-conference season while the Thunder did not have leading running back Xaine Kirby in the 14-7 loss at Centre (Ky.) last Saturday. So all in all, not bad.
Junior quarterback Alex Price will sure be eager to get back at it after getting pulled in the fourth quarter. It had to have reached the point where Trine coaches felt it just wasn’t Price’s night after going 7-of-25 passing for 61 yards while being sacked three times and the team needed a spark. Brett Kaylor gave the Thunder that spark, leading them on a long scoring drive when he entered and taking the team a decent distance with little time to work with in one last-gasp attempt in the final minute.
The Thunder coaches really like Kaylor, too, and it’s great to have that talent in reserve to pick the team up and win a game. But Price is the guy.
Trine’s defense was terrific against the Colonels, and got off the field a great deal in doing so. Centre was 6-of-16 in third-down conversions and the Thunder stopped the Colonels on both fourth-down attempts.
Trine will take on another highly-seasoned quarterback in Bulldog senior Jack Wurzer, who is in his fourth season as the starter. Part of Adrian’s identity is a strong running game, and that is still there with senior Steven Moses leading the way with 62 carries for 419 yards and three touchdowns. But Wurzer earned faith from Bulldog coach Jim Deere more than any quarterback has in Deere’s 12 seasons at the helm. And Deere has a lot of defense in his coaching DNA.
Wurzer has completed 50% of his passes (43-86) for 588 yards and five touchdowns. But he has also thrown five interceptions and Adrian has given up eight quarterback sacks.
Sophomore Preston Smith caught eight passes in three games for 186 yards and a touchdowns. Senior Gage Palus had six receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Kenny Kujawa had 11 catches for 133 yards and two scores.
There is a vertical element to Adrian’s passing game that will test Trine cornerbacks Aaron Dean and Angel Sanchez.
Senior inside linebacker Kyle Minder leads the Bulldog defense with 31 tackles, including 16 assists and four for loss. He had three quarterback hurries and broke up a pass.
Senior safety Brandon Kwiatkowski has 30 tackles (15 solos, 15 assists) and forced a fumble. Sophomore Tyrelle Deener has two interceptions.
Adrian has handled two Upper Midwest Athletic Conference teams the last two weeks to get its first two wins in Greenville (Ill.) and fledgling Finlandia (Mich.). The best team the Bulldogs faced so far was in their opener where they lost at home to Heidelberg (Ohio) 48-20 on Sept. 4. The Student Princes are 2-1.
The Bulldogs lost at Hanover 21-14 on Sept. 11. To play the score comparison game, Hanover lost at Centre 56-34 on Sept. 4. The Colonels beat visiting Trine 14-7 last week and are 3-0.
In Adrian’s 56-6 win at Finlandia last week, senior and Bishop Dwenger product Jimmie Clark had 14 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The series between Trine and Adrian is even at 6-6. But the Thunder have won five out of the last six meetings. The Bulldogs last won in Angola in 2014.
In the Black and Blue spirit of the Trine-Adrian rivalry, the defense that plays bigger will be the winner.
