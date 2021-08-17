BUTLER — New cross country coach Trisha Hill sees a lot of familiar faces when she looks at her roster.
Hill, who is also Eastside’s boys and girls track coach, has many of the same athletes from that sport on the cross country teams this season.
She was an assistant cross country coach last season.
Her first season leading the program is off to a good start with full scoring boys and girls teams — five boys and eight girls — after Eastside had a total of five runners a year ago.
“My main goal was to build a boys and girls team this year,” Hill said. “I feel that has been accomplished. Eastside High School normally has very low numbers in cross country. This season is looking a bit better.
“I hope to build a strong foundation for this sport that will attract more athletes in the years to come.”
Several runners — Binyam Biddle, Destiny Bonecutter, Marcus Diaz, Audrey Diehl, Seth Firestine, Kennedy Helbert, Jadin Seiler and Morgyn Willibey — were members of Eastside’s track team this spring. Helbert, sophomores Chloe Buss and Alexander Diaz, and junior Maddy Rohm are all returning to cross country this season.
Bonecutter and Willibey, both juniors; Diehl, Firestine, Seiler and Osric Wolfe, all sophomores; and freshmen Gabby Blair and Karly Kaufmann are new to varsity cross country
The Blazers graduated Konner Lower, who was a first-team All-NECC finisher and a two-time regional qualifier.
“My expectations are for the athletes to progressively improve as the season unfolds,” Hill said. “As long as they are showing improvement, I will be very happy with that.
“I also expect the athletes to learn from this season what it truly takes to be a runner. I have been running for several years. It is a hard sport that requires so much discipline and year-round training.”
Hill is being assisted by Lucas Chapman.
“Each of the athletes is here for different reasons,” Hill said. “Some are here just for general fitness. Others are here to keep on target for their track season or swim season. A few are here because they want to be competitive in the cross country sport.
“I admire that these athletes want to be here for the right reasons that suit them best,” she said. “They are all very compatible and get along so well. They support and encourage each other. I love that about them.”
Hill has a Level 2 USATF certification that she feels will help her become a better coach in both cross country and track.
“My coaching philosophy will remain the same from track to cross country,” Hill said. “I believe that sometimes, we as coaches get tangled up in defining ourselves as great coaches by our wins.
“I put forth a lot of effort to make my main focus on being a coach that teaches healthy lifestyles, good sportsmanship, create positive relationships and learn to be competitive.
“Hopefully, this carries through into adulthood for these athletes,” she said. “If they come out of any sport that I coach and can reflect back on this time in their life as being positive, then that means I have done my job as a coach. The wins are just the icing on the cake.”
The Blazers compete in the nonscoring DeKalb Invitational tonight and host Central Noble Tuesday, Aug. 24. Eastside will compete in the Baron Classic Aug. 28.
