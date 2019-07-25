Welcome to an awesome 2019-20 school year!
As we prepare for another great year at the high school, one of the biggest changes is that new diploma requirements have been issued by the State of Indiana. Due to this, we have introduced new curricular offerings as well as new diploma tracks. When first viewed, it is a very complicated and confusing set of requirements that can leave students wondering whether to pursue a diploma track based on academic strengths or career choices. However, we think that the new requirements will be a benefit to our students by offering them choices and options in their education. The Guidance Office has outlined an initial plan for each student that offers choice and flexibility while keeping students on track to meet graduation requirements. Questions can be directed to the Guidance Office.
I want to encourage every student to find something to become involved in while in high school. We offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities including 18 different sports, 3 drama productions, robotics, flag corps, student council, interact club, and academic super bowl, just to name a few. Be engaged and plug into the high school and all we have to offer and have an awesome year as a Charger!
Dr. Gregory A. Baker
