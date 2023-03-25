Noble County police seize large amount of fentanyl pills
ALBION — One counterfeit blue pill with the letter “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
The size of a baby aspirin.
Capable of killing 10 people.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department seized more than 2,000 of those counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl, an opioid more potent — and lethal — than heroin, late last week as a result of a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant service that led to the arrest of an Avilla man.
“It’s unbelievable there are drugs like that that are floating around in Noble County,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “It’s unfathomable.”
Tristan Jones, 24, of the 200 block of South Main Street, was formally charged Tuesday in Noble Superior Court 1 with dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony.
According to charging documents, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jones was stopped for speeding at 9:33 p.m. Thursday by Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Carey Coney.
Deputy Nicolas Dubea arrived to assist, and used his police K9 Jax to do a free air sniff around the Jeep. The dog allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, court records show.
No controlled substances were found during a search of the vehicle, but when Coney patted down Jones, he felt a small baggy or package in Jones’ front pants pocket. The baggy contained “a large amount” of small blue pills, with the letter “M” on one side and the number “30” on the other, according to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case.
Legitimate pills with the same labeling contain prescription opioids.
Jones allegedly admitted to police that the pills were counterfeit and contained fentanyl and that he had been traveling to South Milford to sell the pills to another person.
“That pill is 100% fentanyl,” an undercover officer with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit said.
“You’ve got a very good possibility you’re going to die the first time you use it,” the officer said. “One pill could easily kill 10 people. It’s pretty scary. It really is.”
Steuben facing more lake property issues
ANGOLA — A Big Turkey Lake resident requested Monday that he wants Steuben County to either sell property it owns at the lake or start policing its use.
Kim Foster approached the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, seeking a resolution to what he calls the abuse of county-owned land that abuts up against its border with LaGrange County.
Foster lives on the LaGrange side of the area in question. He said people who live on lots that do not have lakefront access are using the property to put in docks and other usages that he says should not be allowed.
“I’ve been taking care of your property 10 years,” Foster said.
Just like the first Board of Commissioners meeting of March, commissioners learned about yet another of the many in the county’s inventory of property, which is around 126 parcels, based on a simple Global Information System search of properties.
However, ownership of the parcel is not clear.
“The ownership is unclear because there is no deed record on file in the county recorder’s office,” Deputy Auditor Kim Meyers said.
Foster said in addition to maintaining the property — following the footsteps of an ancestor — he has planted at least one tree on it. He claims a neighbor removed the tree.
He said people who have been using the county’s property have dredged the lakefront area, presumably without a permit from any number of agencies that regulate construction in lakes.
He also said people were putting structures on the property as well as placing docks. Both the Steuben County and LaGrange County GIS photographs show one dock attached to the property.
DeKalb Eastern considering student activity center project
BUTLER — Students at Eastside Junior-Senior High School could have a new space to call their own.
Monday, Brian Bohlender from Barton Coe Vilamaa, Randolph Rompola of Barnes & Thornburg LLP and Matt Schumaker from Stifel took turns explaining several components of the possible project, identified as a “student activity center” that, if approved, could be constructed just north of the existing high school gym and west of the baseball and football fields.
Carrying an estimated price tag of $12.5 million, the approximate 30,000-square-foot facility would feature two attached classrooms, a two-lane walking/running track, a synthetic multi-purpose floor, a wooden floor with one competition floor running north-south or two courts running east-west, two drop-down nets that could be used as batting cages or for other activities, and spectator seating for approximately 600 people.
The proposed facility would be in addition to the existing gym and auxiliary gym, Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said after the meeting.
“Right now, there are times where we have kids in hallways practicing. It’s creating more space for more kids to be involved.
“The goal is, you put another playable court there. Now, in terms of a Saturday tournament, you’ve really elevated your opportunities by having three different gyms: the ThunderDome, the main gym and this auxiliary gym.”
Inspiration Ministries breaks ground for two recovery houses in Butler
BUTLER — A year-long process has taken a huge step forward.
Monday, representatives from Henderson Construction and the City of Butler helped Inspiration Ministries turn the first shovels of dirt that will lead to two new recovery houses in the 400 block of Depot Street.
“We are incredibly excited to break ground,” said Andy Foster, president and CEO of Inspiration Ministries. “It’s unbelievable to think it took a year to get through all of the red tape and all the stuff.
“Now, to be breaking ground, it feels like it’s a real project and that we’re not that far away from just starting to impact lives in the City of Butler,” he said.
It took some time and lots of patience and persistence from everyone involved to get to Monday.
In February 2022, on behalf of Inspiration Ministries, the City of Butler was awarded a $600,000 Recovery Housing Program grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. OCRA officials made the formal check presentation the following month.
The project hit a setback later in the year when the initial set of bids were rejected because of cost. As a result, the project was restructured from three planned recovery houses to two.
In December, L.J. Henderson submitted the only responsive bid at $691,501. Because that bid is in excess of the grant award, Inspiration Ministries is responsible for the rest of the funding needed for the project.
Foster said the new houses will measure approximately 1,500 square feet each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Each house will have five beds.
While weather dependent, he said a fall or early winter opening is possible.
“These houses are going to be used for Level 2, supportive, graduate housing,” Foster explained. “These are going to be men who are already thriving. They’ve experienced that life-changing recovery, and they’re ready to be part of the community.”
Drug deal gone bad in Detroit leads to altercation in Fremont
ANGOLA — A drug deal that went bad in Detroit on Saturday led to an altercation in rural Fremont on Sunday and subsequent arrests on a variety of charges, including drugs, say documents filed in court.
Police responding to a domestic situation with an armed person instead ended up cracking a drug trafficking effort where Oxycodon pills were being attempted to be sold, court records said.
The incident was investigated by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.
Because there was a gun involved in the initial incident, SWAT teams from Steuben County and Auburn had to be called in to investigate the initial incident that occurred in rural Fremont that included two rounds being fired from a shotgun, in relation to a dispute over the drug deal that was supposed to happen in Detroit.
But police didn’t get involved in what was an early Sunday incident until that evening.
On Sunday just before 6 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on a report of a violent altercation with a person armed with a shotgun. This was to report the incident that had occurred nearly 12 hours earlier at a residence in 3800 block of East Peachy Road in Steuben County’s rural Fremont Township.
Alphonso Vasquez II, 40, Fremont, allegedly fired shots at Isaiah Pearl, 19, Fremont, and Nikyla Church, 20, Defiance, Ohio, after the three, along with Amanda Vasquez, returned to Fremont from Detroit after trying to sell pills on Saturday, court records said.
When deputies initially arrived, they spoke to Church who indicated that she and Pearl had been involved in an altercation at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday with Vasquez.
During that altercation, Vasquez pointed a loaded shotgun at the Pearl and Church and made threats toward them and fired the shotgun twice before it was removed from him by Amanda Vasquez.
During the altercation, Alphonso Vasquez allegedly fired the shotgun through an open door to the outdoors. Vasquez then cycled the shotgun and pointed at the Pearl and Church again. Church said she pushed the barrel of the shotgun away and another shot was fired inside the house.
All four have been charged.
Kendallville Police find large amount of meth during traffic stop
ALBION — To reach the highest level felony charge possible for possession of methamphetamine — a Level 3 felony — a person has to have at least 28 grams of the highly addictive stimulant.
Authorities allege an area couple were quite the overachievers.
Danny Wilson, 44, of Churubusco and Celia Patrick, 27, of Kendallville were formally charged Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court with multiple felonies after a Monday traffic stop initiated byu Kendallville police led to the seizure of 88 grams of methamphetamine.
Wilson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Wilson’s bond was set at $50,000 by Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer.
Patrick was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Patrick’s bond was set at $25,000.
Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall stopped a Chevy pickup for allegedly speeding in the 1900 block of Dowling Street Monday evening.
Wilson was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Patrick was the passenger.
Beall used his K9 partner Frodo to perform a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to court documents. The police dog alerted to the alleged presence of illegal narcotics.
While searching Wilson, Beall allegedly observed a small plastic bag in Wilson’s hand that Wilson was attempting to conceal. Inside the bag, there was 2.44 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
During a search of the pickup, a black zippered bag was located in the bed of the pickup.
Inside the black-zippered bag police allegedly located 4.93 grams of cocaine and 88 grams of methamphetamine.
In a pink bag inside the cab of the pickup, police located a pill that tested positive for fentanyl. Patrick allegedly told police the pink bag was hers.
