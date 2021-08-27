PREP FOOTBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.
Lucas Oil Motocross: The Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 6 p.m.; NBC, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Brentford at Aston Villa, CNBC, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Everton at Brighton, NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC, Fox, 7 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, Md., Golf Channel, noon; NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round, The Ohio State University Golf Club, Upper Arlington, Ohio, Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
MEN’S BEACH SOCCER
FIFA World Cup: Russia vs. Switzerland, Semifinal, Moscow, FS2, 11 a.m.
FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Senegal, Semifinal, Moscow, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Nebraska at Illinois, Fox, 1 p.m.
UConn at Fresno St., CBSSN, 2 p.m.
Hawaii at UCLA, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
MEAC-SWAC Challenge: NC Central vs. Alcorn St., Atlanta, ESPN, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at San Jose St., CBSSN, 10 p.m.
SWIMMING
ISL: From Naples, Italy, CBSSN, noon
TENNIS
Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA & Chicago-WTA Finals, Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Indiana, NBAtv, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, NBAtv, 7 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Playoffs: Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters AND Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Semifinals, Paradise Island, Bahamas, CBS, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Kansas St. at Nebraska, BTN, 5 p.m.
Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: Baylor at Wisconsin, BTN, 7 p.m.
Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge: TCU vs. Minnesota, Madison, Wis., BTN, 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S FLAG FOOTBALL
AFFL: TBD, Championship, Houston, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Frances Academy (Md.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), ESPN, noon
Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.), ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Bridgeland (Texas) at Klein Cain (Texas), ESPNU, 9 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, FS1, 11:30 a.m.; FS2, 3 and 6:30 p.m.
NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Fox, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S IIHF HOCKEY
World Championship: U.S. vs. Japan, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta, NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.
World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Quarterfinal, Calgary, Alberta, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: Ohio vs. South Dakota, Tom Seaver Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 12:30 p.m.
Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Hawaii, Hank Aaron Bracket Final, Williamsport, Pa., ABC, 3:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Cleveland, FS1, WBNO-FM 100.9, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, Fox Sports 92.7 and 99.7 FM and 1230 AM, 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, WLW-AM 700, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, MLB Network, 6 p.m.
San Diego at LA Angels, FS1, 9 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL
Green Bay at Buffalo, NFL Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, NFL Network, 7 p.m.
LA Chargers at Seattle, NFL Network, 10 p.m
RODEO
PBR: The Tractor Supply Company Invitational, Round 1, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill., FS1, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 10 p.m.
PARALYMPICS
2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Rugby (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Rowing, Tokyo, NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Essendon at Western, Elimination Final, FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
