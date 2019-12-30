Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Windy this evening. Periods of snow likely overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy this evening. Periods of snow likely overnight. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.