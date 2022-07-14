AUBURN — A Waterloo man received a four-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation Tuesday for engaging in sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl.
Dustin Wood, 36, of the 600 block of East Union Street, pleaded guilty to child seduction, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court 1.
The agreement capped any executed sentence at three years.
Judge Adam Squiller accepted the recommendation in a presentence report that Wood receive a suspended sentence. The report noted that the offense was more likely to have been facilitated by Wood’s mental health issues, which were detailed during Tuesday’s hearing.
He sentenced Wood to four years in prison, all suspended except two days, which have been served.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the act took place between June 19 and July 31, 2020, when the victim was age 16 and Wood was 34.
Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick said he spoke with the victim at the Auburn Police Department. She told Quick that she had been staying at a home in the 600 block of East Union Street and while everyone in the house was sleeping, she and Wood went to the bathroom to smoke marijuana together before bed, the affidavit said.
The girl told Quick that Wood locked the door and she sat on top of a washing machine. She said she had been wearing swim shorts and a swim top.
While she was sitting on the washing machine, Wood told her, “We are going to do this first,” the affidavit said.
She said Wood pulled her shorts down, put her ankles on top of the washer and performed a sex act on her, the affidavit said.
Quick said the girl told him she did not know what to do and that she “froze.” She said Wood later apologized for what he had done, the affidavit said.
During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Wood’s attorney, Kevin Likes, outlined Wood’s significant mental health problems. He said Wood was not taking his medication when the incident took place. Likes said when Wood is off his medication, his conduct is “bizarre.”
Likes said Wood now is taking his mediation and doing whatever is required and asked the court to consider imposing a suspended sentence.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner acknowledged that a three-year executed sentence might be too much, but that some period of time would be appropriate.
“There is a victim … Justice needs to be addressed,” Winebrenner said.
“Maybe three years is to high, but zero is clearly, clearly too low.”
Squiller ordered that Wood must maintain mental health programming and continue to take his medication, as well as register as a sex offender.
“If you are ever off your meds again, you are going to go down a very bad path,” Squiller warned Wood.
“The stakes are very high. Don’t mess this up.”
