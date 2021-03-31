WATERLOO — DeKalb High School World Bio freshmen recently competed in the regional National History Day Contest sponsored by the Indiana Historical Society.
Students explored the theme of communication and how communications and miscommunications have shaped the world of today.
The contest emphasizes historical research and creative expression. As the students completed their projects, they also learned about many forms and examples of communication throughout their studies in world geography and biology.
Each student had the opportunity to compete in one of five categories: documentary, website, performance, exhibit and historical paper. As freshmen, World Bio students are among the youngest competitors in the senior division.
Seven students rose to the top of the competition and placed in their respective categories:
• Payton Coffey created an individual performance, “Ignored Communication that Led to the Bombing of Pearl Harbor.”
• Leah Samuelson, Danielle Walter and Kaitlyn Squires competed in the group exhibit category centered around a project titled “Protest Against Being Oppressed: Stonewall Riots.”
• Beckett Neal created a website entry titled, “Lewis Hine: A Picture Can Tell a Powerful Story.”
• Gabriel Camarena Torres created a website titled, “Cesar Chavez’s Impact on the Farming Industry.”
• Kai Lippi also medaled in the website category with a project titled, “Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment.”
All of the regional winners advance in the competition to the state contest, which takes place on May 1.
