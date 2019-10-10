ST. JOE — A story in Thursday’s edition about early voting failed to mention that St. Joe is choosing three town council members in the Nov. 5 election.
Four candidates are running for three seats: Republicans Daniel Davidhizer, Randy Drake and Mary E. Simcox and Democratic candidate Jeffrey Studebaker.
The county clerk’s office in Auburn is open for early voting Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
