Back home I unpack and put everything away. I laugh as I stash away the Halloween socks from Kristin. She knows how much I love that season! Candles, children’s artwork, Charleston, South Carolina, coffee and jam are all among the treasures that fill my cupboards. I make a quick assessment of the refrigerator, and just as I thought, nothing is there. Mother Hubbard’s cupboard is bare. Within hours, I have filled in the gaps.
The week is full of events. Most importantly is Twelfth Night, which is the celebration of the last day of Christmas. It is also known as Epiphany, which is the day the Magi visits the Christ Child. For me, the day ends the season with the candle lighting of my tree, singing of “Auld Lang Syne” and sharing food with friends. As I light my tree and stand back to sing with friends gathered around me, I think how blessed I am to have such good friends in my life. In that moment I could (and do) throw out all of my New Year’s resolutions. What more do I need?
School starts back up and we break bread on the table of learning. New students. New faces. New names. The dance of higher learning begins, and I wonder to myself, will we fall in love or will the magic disappear? Time will tell, but after the first week, I already feel myself pulled into the magic. I hope they do too.
Today is quiet. No school. No events. It is a day to ponder and think about the year ahead (without the resolutions!). Where do we/I go from here? I think about what will bring us together in this year of 2020, and what part do I play in my family and in my community?
My thoughts immediately go the celebration of Indiana’s Woman’s Suffrage Centennial. It is a pleasure to be on this committee steered by Peg Dilbone and Hope Wilson, bringing you events every month. Our first event will be a reception on Thursday at the Cline Museum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Come on out and chat with us, have a lovely glass of punch and cookies, pick up our brochure and see how you can also be involved. (Oh, by the way, men are invited!)
This year will also bring much activity to the Steuben County Theatre so stay tuned for all of those announcements! Our newly formed board has been formulating a plan with events for everyone!
There will be lots of travel to see family. Mom is in the states for a few months with her lovely British husband. Adam and Tara will roll out the welcome mat for a visit.
Ukulele camp, storytelling (oh, so much of that!), the Oscars with Carolyn, and a planned trip to Iceland to gather tales and see the Aurora Borealis is in my future, and so much more.
However, today. Today. Today is the day to cozy up under the reflective light of my red-fringed lamp with Vivaldi softly playing in the background. Rain pelts my rooftop leaving me to wonder how much snow would have fallen if, indeed, this rain had been snow.
I look out the window and notice my winter garden under the weight of this cold rain. I sigh and make tea in the kettle. I pour it into my English teapot remembering rainy days in Scotland. I write in my gratitude journal, iron pillowcases, read and write poetry. Is this the year I actually produce my small chapbook of poetry, “On West Street”? Whether or not that happens, you can be sure I will be reading poetry on the square in April, sharing poetry on first Fridays in town, and sharing with you, my readers.
As of this column, I am beginning my 14th year writing for KPC. This is the day to express my gratitude. I remember this day on Jan. 14 years ago meeting Mike Marturello in the grocery store. I stopped him and asked if I could write something for the paper. Fourteen years later, we share every week. On this rainy day, I thank you for reading and participating in this column.
We sit stranded in houses behind red doors and whistling kettles.
The umbrella of raindrops on windows keeps our gaze out of focus toward sagging gardens and streets.
Then a glimpse of a winter walker passes by our gaze.
Briefly. Fleetingly.
We smile.
It is enough ’til next time On West Street.
