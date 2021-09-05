AUBURN — Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club members and enthusiasts booked-up the historic Auburn Hotel at the corner of Ninth and Main streets, according to manager Nicole Farrington.
Farrington said 48 of the hotel’s 53 rooms were filled, the remaining were not available to let. Last year, she took over the job of sprucing up the hotel that has fallen to disrepair, refurbishing the lobby and annex room where car shows were once held. The structure met all safety codes for occupancy, she added.
New furnishings, period pieces and other fixtures have brightened entrance of the three-story building that is home to about 10 renters the rest of the year. Part of the lease agreement is to find other accommodations during the Labor Day event.
“That was part of the deal,” she said of their rental agreement.
The corner of Main and Ninth streets has been the site of a hotel continuously since 1860. The current brick hotel was built in 1895. Originally named the Swineford Hotel, it became a landmark and social center for 19th century Auburn, hosting elaborate dinners and social gatherings, and was a hub of commerce as traveling salesmen visiting the community came and went from what was considered the most prominent lodging facility in the city.
The Swineford family continued to operate the hotel well into the early 20th century. Don Foust bought it around 1920, renaming it the Auburn Hotel and operated it for more than 40 years. The Kruse family owned it for a few years before selling it to Rodger Eddy of Oregon in 1979.
The Auburn Hotel served as the temporary home for several of Auburn Automobile’s famed designers and engineers while working for the company including Alan Leamy.
With the inception of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Reunion in 1956, Foust was also one of the few supporters of the idea initiated by the late Delmar Johnson. The hotel became its gathering point. Eddy flew to Auburn to attend the third reunion in 1958, but did not arrive in time to get a room, reportedly having people already sleeping on the couches. He found a room in a nearby residence as townspeople lined up to handle the overflow.
Today, the hotel offers rooms with some barely large enough to accommodate a dresser and twin-size bed, up to the Presidential Suite with two large sofas and an adjoining bedroom with two small beds. A community shower is located on the third floor, along with bathrooms for guests. A basic room provides a bed and a bathroom.
While the comforters might be mismatched and don’t necessarily complement the various carpet designs, the plaster is flaking off the walls and the only air conditioning is provided by box fans in unscreened windows, the rooms provide a perfect location for classic car owners who want to be in the midst of the Labor Day activities on the streets below and have a clean bed to sleep in for a few hours overnight.
When frequent guest Gary Gardipee and his wife, Maria of Upper Michigan stayed at the historic Auburn Hotel four years ago, he had to kick the plaster that had fallen from the ceiling away in front of the door of this third-floor room. Maria was not impressed, he said.
That did not deter Gary from coming back to Auburn by himself for the annual Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Club reunion along with his 1937 Cord Phaeton. This year, he is staying in a room on the second floor —toilet included. Gardipee has been taking photos to show his wife the improvements to convince her to return to Auburn with him next year.
He provided an impromptu tour of the hotel Friday, including the Presidential Suite where the late ACD Club member Joe Kaufmann’s family members have stayed for more than 50 years. A longtime tradition of filling the bathtub in the suite with ice and beer on the first day of the reunion was carried out again this year.
Guests can also relax in cozy sitting areas along winding hallways and in the lobby area.
Outside, several club members and hotel guests sit on park benches in front of the hotel, sharing memories with one another. Others inspect the vintage cars parked along East 9th Street for the weekend or provide information to tourists looking over the classic cars.
Hotel guest Leslie Dreist of Lachine, Mich. said she has attended the annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Reunion since 1972 when she was all of three-months old.
Her father, William “Bill” Dreist is one of the original members of the ACD Club. He recalls being turned away from the hotel back in 1956 when there were no rooms available.
“Don Foust said, ‘we’re full, go down to the road to Waterloo and stay at Silberg’s Motel’’ on U.S. 6 near Waterloo where he stayed for the next 20 years. He has yet to spend a night in the Auburn Hotel.
“It was always full,” he said. Bill and Leslie both recall people sleeping in their cars, others on the courthouse lawn during the event.
This year, Bill Dreist brought his 1929 Duesenberg Durham Town Car to the festival and drove it down Main Street for the annual Parade of Classics on Saturday.
Leslie Dreist has driven her 1937 Cord to the reunion in the past, and also owns 1930 Duesenberg Indy Car, but did not drive them to Auburn this year.
Having previously stayed at a chain-owned hotel on the west side of town, she found accommodations at the Auburn Hotel for the past four years where she could keep an eye on her Cord automobile along West 9th Street below. Her only requirement was that her room have its own bathroom and shower — many guests share a bathroom and a shower down the hall from their rooms.
One of the items on display in the annex is a menu from the Auburn Hotel Coffee Shop dated April 14, 1938 offering luncheon specials for 50 cents from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A broiled sirloin steak dinner with shoestring potatoes, vegetable, lettuce salad, rolls and beverage, served with fruit cup and shrimp cocktail would set you back one dollar.
The hotel remains a favorite spot for classic car enthusiasts to stay during the Labor Day Weekend event, and was listed to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.
