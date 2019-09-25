When the kickoff to haunted house season occurs on Friday the 13th during a full moon, it has to be celebrated in style.
That’s exactly what Hysterium Haunted Asylum owner Brett Molitor did earlier this month.
Surrounded by ghouls, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was invited to cut not a ribbon, but a chain — with bolt cutters.
Molitor, who has been involved in haunted houses since 1986, is also the current president of the Haunted Attraction Association. The association’s mission is to promote their worldwide network of haunted attractions.
Traditionally, the president of the Haunted Attraction Association officially opens the haunted house Halloween season at his or her attraction. The Hysterium Haunted Asylum opened to the public Sept. 20.
The haunt business is big business these days. It’s a multi-million dollar industry with its own trade shows, experts, consultants, suppliers, magazines, associations, education seminars, gatherings and events, according the the Haunted Attraction Association’s Facebook page.
But the Fort Wayne event also drew attention to a program that’s more about caring than scaring.
Don’t Be a Monster is a nonprofit that works alongside haunted houses and other haunted attractions to promote its anti-bullying campaign to children in fourth through 10th grade.
A creepy-looking guy named Frank represents Don’t Be a Monster. A scary sight, with beady little eyes looking out from a very realistic silicone mask, Frank hosts school assemblies.
Darrell Smith of Anderson runs the Stillwell Manor haunted house down there and is a partner with the Don’t Be a Monster Organization. As a partner, he gets to put on Don’t Be a Monster assemblies at schools.
It may seem ironic for a monster to lecture kids not to be a monster, but when you get the full story the meaning is clear. According to Frank’s story line, which is portrayed in a YouTube video, (http://bit.ly/2mpomZ0) people who look different aren’t the monsters. Rather, people who bully others are the real monsters.
Molitor is a supporting organization for Don’t Be a Monster and eventually would like to be a partnering organization. As a supporter, he determines his level of commitment, which ranges from organizing fundraisers to sharing social media posts and including the Don’t Be a Monster’s logo on Hysterium’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.