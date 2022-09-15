PREP GIRLS GOLF
East Noble Sectional (Cobblestone), 8:30 a.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Irish Hills Invitational (Tecumseh, Mich., GC), 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Hope (Mich.) Invite, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine vs. Bethany (W.V.) at Ohio Wesleyan Tournament, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Angola at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.
PREP FOOTBALL
Eastside at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at West Noble, 7 p.m.
Angola at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fremont at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Churubusco, 7 p.m.
East Noble at Leo, 7 p.m.
