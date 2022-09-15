PREP GIRLS GOLF

East Noble Sectional (Cobblestone), 8:30 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at Irish Hills Invitational (Tecumseh, Mich., GC), 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men and women at Hope (Mich.) Invite, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine vs. Bethany (W.V.) at Ohio Wesleyan Tournament, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Angola at Fairfield, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Snider, 5:30 p.m.

PREP FOOTBALL

Eastside at Garrett, 7 p.m.

Columbia City at DeKalb, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at West Noble, 7 p.m.

Angola at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fremont at Central Noble, 7 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Churubusco, 7 p.m.

East Noble at Leo, 7 p.m.

