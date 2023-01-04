Two people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Matthew G. Penland, 37, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested on Baker Road east of Old 27, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew T. Sorg, 29, of the 54000 block of S.R. 13, Middlebury, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
