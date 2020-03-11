INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana now has 10 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
That total is an increase of four since Tuesday, with three new cases identified in Johnson County just south of Indianapolis and one in Howard County, which contains the city of Kokomo.
No new cases have been reported in Noble County after its first positive test result on Sunday night.
Outside of the one case in Noble County and one case in Adams County south of Fort Wayne, the other eight cases have all be identified in and around the Indianapolis metro area.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff continues to provide the following recommendations to the community:
• Cover your mouth and nose with tissue paper when coughing or sneezing. Throw away the tissue in the trash and then wash your hands.
• Handwashing is one of the most effective ways to protect against viruses. Proper handwashing involves three steps. Use soap, preferably liquid soap; bar soap can transmit pathogens. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Dry your hands with a disposable towel.
• A hand sanitizer helps but is not a substitute for handwashing. Hand sanitizers are not as effective at removing some virus. However, when soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• If you feel ill, call your healthcare provider First rather than going to their office waiting room. If you feel you needed immediate attention, call 911 and tell them your symptoms so emergency responders are prepared with the proper personal protection clothing to protect you and themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.