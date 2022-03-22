Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top scores from the week of March 14.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Colten Ballentine for men (149 pins) over average and Doris Miller for women (109).
MEN: Moose — DeWayne Stapleton 269, Travis Eagleson 268, Greg Dini 266. Booster — Colten Ballentine 276, Leo Lukemire 268, Tedd Dickson 267, Matt David 266, Gavin Mapes 265, 739 series, Mike Hasselman 259, Zach Dohner 258, Aaron Sponhower 257, Jason Flaugh 704 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 231, 613 series, Jennifer Moring 228, 552 series, Amy Patrick 556 series. Coffee — Doris Miller 208. Booster — Brianna Dickson 258, 667 series, Nycole Adcox 215, 597 series, Dawn Simmons 204. Thursday Night Ladies — Sandy Baatz 203, 504 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 223, 584 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Hayden Dibble 237, EmmaRose Gowgiel 206, 509 series, Bridget Dunn 202.
Prep Track Eastside seeking junior high coaches
BUTLER — Eastside is in need of junior high track coaches for the upcoming season.
Interested candidates should contact athletic director Aaron Willard at 868-2186, ext. 3003.
College Softball Thunder pick up two wins
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Trine University’s softball team picked up a 6-5 victory over Illinois Wesleyan and a 5-4 win against Transylvania (Ky.) Sunday on the second and final day of the Pioneer Classic to improve to 6-9 overall.
In the morning game against the Titans, Wesleyan took a 1-0 lead in the first before a pair of back-to-back home runs by Trine’s April Sellers and Giselle Riley gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead in the second. Sophomore Scarlett Elliott added a 2-run home run in the fifth after a double by senior Mercede Daugherty brought in a run prior.
Junior Ellie Trine scored Sellers in the sixth that proved to be the needed run, as the Titans homered twice in the bottom of the sixth but would not overtake the Thunder’s lead.
Sophomore Lauren Clausen picked up the win in the circle, recording eight strikeouts while giving up four runs on six hits and five walks in five innings of action. Sophomore Elizabeth Koch recorded the save.
In the afternoon game against the Pioneers, Riley had her second home run of the day and five different players scored, overcoming a 4-0 deficit in the third inning en route to victory.
Sophomore Adrienne Rosey picked up the win in relief, finishing with seven strikeouts while giving up two hits and a walk.
College Tennis Thunder men lose to Wabash
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s tennis team lost 6-3 Sunday afternoon to Wabash College to fall to 5-5 overall. The Thunder earned points at No. 3 doubles from Jaxon Davis and Caleb Morris defeating Wabash’s Christan Zimmerman and Elias Courter (8-3), No. 5 singles Ryan Smith winning against Jett Brownlee (6-4, 6-2) and Morris at No. 6 singles, defeating Wabash’s Ethan Wallace (6-0, 6-0).
The Little Giants are 6-6.
College Lacrosse Thunder men get past DePauw
GREENCASTLE — After leading 3-0 after the first quarter, Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team held on for a 7-5 victory over DePauw Sunday to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Matt Zanichelli finished with three goals on eight shots to lead the Thunder. Noah Markus added two goals, while Patrick Doyle and Charlie Anderson each had one.
The Tigers are 1-5.
College Men’s Volleyball Thunder win first MCVL match
Trine University’s men’s volleyball team picked up its first Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League victory of the season Sunday night, sweeping Wabash 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-13) to improve to 9-11 (1-2 MCVL) for the season.
Ted Hofmeister led the Thunder with 17 kills on 22 attacks (.727), followed by Kyle Dixon and Landon Barrow with six kills each. Ethan Howard led the team with 44 assists and Hunter Haas led in digs with eight.
The Little Giants are 3-14 (0-4 MCVL).
