WOODBURN — Post-season football games are often decided by defense and who makes fewer mistakes.
Eastside’s defense stopped Woodlan on a goal-line stand in the first quarter, and later produced four turnovers, including two that set up touchdowns for the offense.
It took a big pass play in the third quarter to get the offense in gear before the Blazers gained the momentum for good in a 21-0 Class 2A Sectional 35 win at Woodburn Friday.
It was Eastside’s first win over Woodlan since an 8-7 decision way back in the 1976 season.
The Blazers (8-2) will host Bishop Luers (3-7) in round two Friday. The Knights were 45-0 winners over Central Noble.
After a scoreless first half, the game turned in Eastside’s favor in the third quarter.
Woodlan’s defense harassed Eastside sophomore quarterback Laban Davis throughout the first half.
For a big play in the second half, however, Davis had just enough time to set his feet and hit junior receiver Wade Miller in stride behind the Warrior defense. Miller did the rest, completing the 61-yard touchdown play with 7 minutes, 24 seconds left in the quarter. Jaiden Baker’s kick made it 7-0 Eastside.
After that score, Woodlan turned the ball over on its next three possessions, with Eastside scoring twice.
The Blazers’ Phoenix Smyth pounced on a fumble at the Warrior 21, but Baker’s attempted 24-yard field goal went wide left.
Woodlan got the ball back at its 20, but coughed it up again two plays later, this time with Eastside’s Trey McKinley recovering at the 13. McKinley also recovered a first-half fumble.
A holding penalty cost the Blazers 10 yards and another procedure penalty moved them back another five, but Davis found Lane Burns for 22 yards to the Woodlan 2. Davis scored on the next play, and Baker’s kick made it 14-0 Blazers with 38.6 seconds left in the third.
On Woodlan’s next possession, Eastside’s Hayden Gardner sacked quarterback Ben Reidy for a loss of two yards, and Burns picked off a Reidy pass one play later, returning it to the Warrior 14 early in the fourth.
Four plays later, Davis scored from two yards out, and Baker’s kick extended the lead to 21-0 with 9:32 to play.
On his team’s next possession, Reidy hit Trevor Wallace for 29 yards to the Eastside 36, but that’s where the drive stalled. A holding penalty cost Woodlan 10 yards, and McKinley sacked Reidy for another loss of five before the Warriors punted.
The Blazers ran down the clock before giving up the ball on downs with less than a minute to play.
Eastside outgained Woodlan 238-179 in total offense.
Woodlan’s best drive and only scoring threat came on the opening drive of the game.
The Warriors took more than 10 minutes off the clock and drove 79 yards for what looked to be a sure scoring drive.
With the backfield bunched only a few yards apart and running behind the offensive line, Keegan Jones, Jacob Roemer, Reidy and Wallace enabled the Warriors to rack up four first downs on the ground. Reidy connected with Wallace and David Bischoff for two passes each as the drive reached the six.
Eastside was called for an offsides penalty, giving Woodlan a fourth-down try from the 3, but the Blazers kept Jones out of the end zone.
The Blazers went three-and-out and punted.
Woodlan started its next drive at the Eastside 27, but followed with a three-and-out.
Reidy completed 11 of 21 passes for 119 yards with one interception. Wallace caught four passes for 48 yards and Bischoff caught five for 43. Joe Reidy had two catches for 28 yards.
On the ground, Wallace ran seven times for 22 yards. Roemer carried 11 times for 16 and Jones had seven attempts for 13. Reidy ran seven times for nine yards.
Woodlan’s season ends at 3-7.
