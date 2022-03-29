Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of March 21.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Mike Hasselman for men (165 pins over average), Michele Fox and Pam Paradise for women (101) and Max McGinnis for youth (120).
MEN: Moose — Tim Wise 279, 722 series, Steve Moring 279, Lucas Scutt 278, Greg Dini 269, Mike Hasselman 267, Dean Sherck 255. Booster — Mike Hasselman 288, 771 series, Joey Farrell 286, Jason Flaugh 258, 728 series, Mike Plummer 258, 704 series, Jeffrey Griffith 258, 713 series, Zach Dohner 259, Jordan Mansfield 257, Gavin Mapes 256, 729 series, Tedd Dickson 255. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jason Flaugh 256, Kris Levy 253. Friday Morning Trio — Adam Dibble 277, Rocky Barrand 259.
WOMEN: Moose — Sheila Surfus 209, Rachel Gardner 203, 546 series. Coffee — Monica Letts 539 series, Michele Fox 503 series, Kim Gibson 503 series. Booster — Brianna Dickson 230, 653 series, Dawn Simmons 229, 585 series, Heather Newman 227, 636 series, Nycole Adcox 218, 617 series, Jamie Crosby 209, 589 series, Monica Letts 517 series. Industrial — Sheila Surfus 547 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Elizabeth Jones 208, 546 series, Madi Flaugh 201, 546 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 543 series, Harlee Toy 510 series.
